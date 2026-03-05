Editor's Review The downtime affected individuals attempting to log in to the platform to complete key processes such as payments.

Thousands of Kenyans are experienced disruptions after the government’s digital services platform, eCitizen, suffered a system outage that left many users unable to access essential services.

The downtime affected individuals attempting to log in to the platform to complete key processes such as payments.

Reports of the problem quickly spread across social media, where frustrated users shared their experiences of being locked out of their accounts despite entering the correct login credentials.

Huduma Kenya acknowledged the issue and informed users that the system was experiencing technical difficulties.

"Kindly note eCitizen is experiencing system downtime, kindly try later," the agency said in a response to one social media user.

The eCitizen platform is widely used for accessing a variety of government services online, including passport applications, payments for official documents, and other administrative processes.

File image of President William Ruto at an eCitizen booth

This comes a day after the Office of the Auditor General (OAG) dismissed social media reports claiming that Ksh1.3 trillion has been lost from the e-Citizen platform.

In a statement on Tuesday, March 3, OAG flagged the allegations doing the rounds on social media as fake.

The office clarified that the claims did not originate from it and termed them misleading.

"Our attention has been drawn to information circulating on social media citing Auditor-General’s Report as the source of Ksh1.3 Trillion allegedly lost or unaccounted for. This information is misleading as it has not emanated from the Office of the Auditor-General," the statement read.

Elsewhere, prior to that, the Consulate General of the Republic of Kenya in Dubai issued a notice informing Kenyans living abroad about the integration of key diaspora services onto eCitizen.

In a statement on Tuesday, February 24, the consulate announced that the State Department for Diaspora Affairs has on boarded essential services onto the government’s digital platform and their linkage to the Diaspora Integrated Information Management System (DIIMS).

"This is to inform that the State Department for Diaspora Affairs has onboarded core services on the eCitizen Platform and integrated the same with the Diaspora Integrated Information Management System (DIIMS) portal," the statement read.

According to the notice, the services now available include registration of Kenyans in the diaspora, registration of diaspora associations, requests by distressed persons, reporting of missing persons, reporting death, and crisis mapping, among others.

Kenyans in the diaspora were encouraged to take advantage of the updated system and register accordingly.