MultiChoice has announced plans to discontinue its streaming service Showmax following a review by the company’s board.

In a notice sent to customers on Thursday, March 5, the company explained that the decision was reached after assessing the platform’s future within its digital strategy.

MultiChoice said the move is intended to refocus its efforts as competition among global streaming platforms continues to intensify.

"We’re writing to inform you of an important update regarding Showmax. Following a comprehensive review, the Showmax Board has taken the decision to discontinue the Showmax service in the near future.

"This decision reflects our focus on strengthening our overall digital offering and ensuring long-term sustainability in an increasingly competitive streaming environment," the statement read.

MultiChoice also reassured subscribers that the service will remain available for now and that customers can continue using the platform without any immediate changes.

"Importantly, at the moment there will be no interruption to your current service. You can continue streaming as usual, and no action is required from you at this time," the statement added.

MultiChoice further stated that it is preparing to guide subscribers through the transition once more details are finalized.

"We understand that this news may raise questions. Showmax subscribers are a priority for us, and we are working on plans to ensure clear communication and a smooth transition when the time comes.

"We will share further details well in advance, including timelines and any future steps, should they be required," the statement continued.

Despite the planned shutdown, MultiChoice noted that streaming remains a key part of its long-term strategy.

"Streaming remains central to our strategy. We will continue to invest in premium content, technology innovation and partnerships to deliver the best possible entertainment experience to our customers," the statement concluded.

