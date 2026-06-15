Editor's Review President William Ruto has signed the Division of Revenue Bill 2026 into law.

President William Ruto has signed the Division of Revenue Bill 2026 into law.

The Head of State assented to the bill on Monday, June 15, during a ceremony at State House, Nairobi.

Highlighting the new law, National Assembly Clerk Samuel Njoroge said the Act sets out how the Ksh2.9 trillion shareable revenue will be divided between the national government and county governments.

Njoroge noted that Ksh2.46 trillion has been allocated to the National government, Ksh 428 billion to county governments, and Ksh10.25 billion for the Equalization Fund.

“Out of the Ksh2.9 trillion, Ksh2.46 trillion will go to the national government and entities under the national government, including the executive, parliament, judiciary, constitutional commissions, and independent bodies.

“They also agreed that Ksh428 billion will go to our 47 county governments. They also agreed to set aside Ksh10.2 billion for the purposes of the equalization fund,” said Njoroge.

File image of President William Ruto with Moses Wetang'ula and Amason Kingi.

The new law will now pave the way for the consideration and passage of the Appropriations Bill 2026 and the County Allocation Revenue Bill 2026.

This comes days after the National Assembly and the Senate reached a consensus on the Division of Revenue Bill, 2026.

The breakthrough followed a series of negotiations and mediation meetings aimed at resolving the dispute over the amount of money to be allocated to counties.

The deal was announced on Tuesday, June 9, at Parliament Buildings, with lawmakers from both Houses describing the outcome as a major step toward safeguarding devolution.

Speaking after the agreement was reached, Alego Usonga MP Samuel Atandi, welcomed the compromise and said it reflected the commitment of both sides to finding common ground.

"We have settled on Kshs 428 billion. This is a constitutional imperative, and Kenyans are going to be happy," he said.

Senate Finance and Budget Committee Chairperson Ali Roba acknowledged the challenges encountered during the negotiations, noting that the discussions had been intensive but constructive.

"It has been a very difficult but cordial engagement with the objective of pushing the country forward. Mediation happens in one of the most difficult settings.

"We need to finish processing the Division of Revenue Bill so that we can process the County Allocation of Revenue Bill and get the disbursement schedule on time to unlock funds for counties," he stated.