Editor's Review Huduma Kenya has announced a temporary disruption affecting Huduma services across the country.

Huduma Kenya has announced a temporary disruption affecting Huduma services across the country.

In a public notice on Monday, June 15, Huduma Kenya said the disruption was caused by a power outage affecting its data centre in Nakuru.

“Huduma Kenya wishes to inform the public that services are temporarily unavailable at Huduma Centres due to a power outage that affected our data centre in Nakuru,” read the statement in part.

Huduma Kenya noted that technical teams have been deployed to restore normal services as quickly as possible.

Further, Huduma Kenya apologized to members of the public for the inconvenience caused by the disruption.

File image of a Huduma Centre.

“Our technical teams are working to restore services as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience,” Huduma Kenya added.

The disruption comes weeks after Huduma Kenya announced intermittent service disruptions affecting several of its centres across the country.

In a notice on Monday, April 20, the agency said the interruptions had affected its contact and tele-counselling operations as well as services at some physical centres.

"Huduma Kenya wishes to inform our esteemed customers that services at our Huduma Contact and Tele- Counselling Centre, Huduma Centre GPO and several other Huduma Centres are experiencing intermittent service disruption," the notice read.

The agency said efforts were underway to resolve the issue and restore normal operations as soon as possible.

"We are working diligently to restore services as quickly as possible to ensure you continue receiving efficient and reliable service. Thank you for your patience and understanding," the notice added.

The Huduma Kenya Programme was launched on November 7, 2013, by retired President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The programme, which is under the Ministry of Public Service, is designed to provide centralized, one-stop access to a wide array of public services through physical and digital channels.