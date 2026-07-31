Editor's Review President William Ruto has acknowledged that Kenya is unlikely to fully achieve some of the ambitions outlined under Vision 2030.

President William Ruto has acknowledged that Kenya is unlikely to fully achieve some of the ambitions outlined under Vision 2030.

Speaking on Thursday, July 30, he maintained that Vision 2030 had played a transformative role in shaping the country's development trajectory, but noted that the roadmap was now nearing the end of its lifespan.

"The reason why I believe this is our moment is because our current roadmap is approaching its destination. Vision 2030 has brought us this far, but it is approaching its horizon.

"It has served Kenya well. It transformed the way we think about national development, provided a common direction, inspired investment, guided public policy and demonstrated the power of long-term planning," he said.

Ruto admitted that despite the achievements recorded under the strategy, Kenya had not met all of the targets it had set for itself.

He specifically pointed to the goal of becoming an upper-middle-income economy by 2030, saying the country remains behind schedule.

However, Ruto emphasized that this should not be viewed as a failure of the development blueprint.

"But honesty also requires us to acknowledge that some of its ambitions remain unattained. In several respects, we are still falling short even of the very standards we set out for ourselves.

"Vision 2030 set a target of Kenya becoming an upper-middle income country by 2030. So far, we are off target. This is not a criticism of Vision 2030. Nor is it a reason for disappointment," he added.

File image of President William Ruto

Ruto said the country's current position should instead serve as an opportunity to evaluate what has worked, identify the gaps that remain and collectively chart a new long-term development path for Kenya.

"Rather, it is an opportunity to proudly learn from our successes, reflect with honesty on where we have fallen short, and define, together, Kenya’s next long-term vision," he further said.

Meanwhile, former Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung'u has accused Ruto of undermining public institutions, claiming that government officials are acting out of fear because institutions have been overrun by political influence.

Speaking on Thursday, Ndung'u said Kenya has the institutional and individual capacity to uphold integrity, but that potential is weakened when leaders interfere with independent institutions.

"The capacity to do the right thing exists, but it is often undermined by institutional failure, where individuals seek to overrun institutions. Right now, the current president overruns all the institutions, and as a result, everyone within those institutions feels compelled to conform out of fear," he said.

Ndung’u said he chose not to participate in questionable transactions during his tenure at the National Treasury because he believed such actions would have lifelong consequences that would not disappear with a change in government.

"I refused to engage in questionable deals while serving in the Ministry of Finance. I simply couldn't do it because I knew those actions would follow you to your grave. They don't disappear when a regime leaves office," he added.

Ndung’u maintained that the strength of both individuals and institutions is what enables public servants to resist improper demands, noting that political environments are temporary while accountability remains.

"Ultimately, it is only individual and institutional capacity that gives someone the courage to say no, because they understand that the consequences will follow them. Political circumstances change, and the rules of the game also change," he concluded.