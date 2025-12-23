Editor's Review Former Citizen TV news anchor Jacque Maribe is mourning the loss of her father, Mwangi Maribe.

In an update on Monday, December 22, Jacque expressed her grief by paying tribute to her father, while finding solace in the belief that he is no longer suffering.

"What do I tell a man like you? The definition of perfection. I don't know how I'll live without you dad, but I know you are not in pain. I love you with everything in me," she said.

Former Industrialization, Trade and Enterprise Development CAS David Osiany said he was deeply saddened by the news of the death and reflected on what the loss meant from the perspective of a parent.

"I have learnt this morning that Jacky Maribe’s dad has sadly slept the sleep of death and my heart breaks for her and the whole family. Not because I met the old man ever in my life, but because in that old man I saw myself and my daughter if anything were to go wrong," he said.

Osiany went on to recall the unwavering support Maribe showed his daughter during her most challenging times, describing him as a father who stood firm when others turned away.

"When his daughter was in the eye of the storm, this good old man unflinchingly wrapped her in daddy’s arms. The arms that trust the child when the whole world doubts her. The arms that love a child when hatred is spewed like venom.

"The eyes that fiercely say, ‘I bore this child and brought her up. I know what she can and can’t do. I can bet with my life and that of her mother, that these allegations and assertions about my child are untrue, and I will defend her to my last drop of sweat and blood,'" he added.

File image of Jacque Maribe and her father Mwangi Maribe

Osiany further described Maribe as the embodiment of a present and protective father, explaining the depth of his commitment to his daughter’s healing and restoration.

"This good old man showed what it is like to be a present dad when the whole world turned against an innocent daughter, and tore her career down for nothing. Nothing at all! I saw him this day and concluded in my head that he must have been saying, ‘If all of you abandon my child, just leave her for me. Leave her with me. Let me fix my broken princess’s crown one star at a time. After all, I made the crown. If it breaks, the master hand of mending and rebuilding it is still here: mine. So just drop her at my feet. I’ll work with her to heal. I’ll fix her again’. That is what dads do," he concluded.

Dennis Itumbi also shared his condolences, recalling his personal interaction with Maribe and describing him as a warm and admirable man.

"Asante sana my friend Jacque Wanjiru, for introducing me to Mzee Maribe. A father so solid and a man so easy to bond with. There is a photo online that will forever show who he really was, a great and loving Dad. That photo will live in the hearts of many.

"May God’s own hand wrap you and your family in grace, and may his strength carry you through this deep, aching moment. Jacque Maribe you are in my prayers," he said.

Maribe became a widely recognized public figure for his unwavering defense of his daughter during her high-profile murder trial.

From the earliest stages of the investigation and trial, Maribe consistently proclaimed her daughter's innocence to the media, framing her as a victim of circumstance.

In one notable statement, he argued that police sought fame by targeting a celebrity and that Jacque's "biggest mistake was falling in love."

He also publicly challenged the prosecution's narrative, questioning the logic that she could be involved in a murder and then professionally report on the news the following day.