Editor's Review A new survey by TIFA Reports has revealed that the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party is the most popular political party in Kenya.

A new survey by TIFA Reports has revealed that the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party is the most popular political party in Kenya.

In a report released on Tuesday, December 23, TIFA revealed that the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leads in popularity with 20 percent support, followed by the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) at 16 percent.

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party ranks third with 11 percent, while former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) garners 6 percent.

Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper Patriotic Front (WPF) comes in fifth place with 4 percent support.

“ODM is the most popular political party, followed by UDA. Support for the two dominant parties, ODM and UDA, has declined significantly from 2022 levels, while the proportion of Kenyans who are undecided or have no party preference has grown to become the largest segment of the electorate. Therefore, no party currently commands a decisive or stable base, and voter loyalty is fluid,” TIFA stated.

Screengrab image of the TIFA Research survey.

According to TIFA, ODM’s support increased from 13 percent in September to 20 percent in November, while UDA maintained its 16 percent popularity.

The Jubilee Party increased from 3 percent to 11 percent while the DCP party declined from 9 percent to 6 percent.

At the same time, the report disclosed that 50 percent of Kenyans expected the ODM party to exit the broad-based government and join the opposition, while 30 percent expect the party to remain in government.

On the other hand, 20 percent of Kenyans are not sure whether ODM should remain in the broad-based government or exit and join the opposition.

The survey was conducted from November 10 to November 17 across all 47 counties.

The survey had a sample size of 2,053 randomly selected Kenyan adults aged 18 and above.

The report comes days after TIFA revealed that support for the broad-based government has doubled in six months.

In the report released on Thursday, December 18, support for the broad-based government increased from 22 percent in May to 44 percent in November.

According to the poll, 48 percent of Kenyans don’t support the broad-based government, while 8 percent have no opinion.

The report noted that public opinion toward the government is shifting away from outright opposition toward growing support.

“TIFA’s last three surveys reveal that support for the BBG has doubled (from 22% in May to 44% in November), though the “oppose” figure for August (64%) was the highest, most likely as a result of the violent suppression of protests in June and July, the memories of which (among most Kenyans, at least) may be fading, with the “oppose” figure (48%) now at its lowest level across all three surveys,” TIFA stated.