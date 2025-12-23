Editor's Review The women also vandalized the driver's vehicle, breaking side mirrors and causing dents.

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has condemned the assault of a taxi driver by a group of women following a night out, demanding immediate justice for the victim.

In a statement on Tuesday, December 23, Sonko expressed his outrage over the incident, questioning why anyone would attack a cab driver who had safely transported them home after an evening out.

"Why would anyone insult and assault a cab driver who safely took them home after sherehe? This is completely unacceptable and deeply disturbing. No disagreement whatsoever should ever escalate into violence, abuse, or the destruction of someone's livelihood," Sonko stated.

The former governor emphasized the cab driver's position as someone working hard to earn an honest living for himself and his family, making the attack particularly cruel and unjustifiable.

"This man is a hustler, earning an honest living to support himself and his family. Taking advantage of him in such a cruel manner is wrong and unjustifiable," he added.

According to reports circulating online, the incident occurred after the cab driver transported a group of women home following a night out. Upon arrival at their destination, the women allegedly refused to pay the fare.

When the driver attempted to request payment for his services, the situation quickly escalated. The women, who appeared to be intoxicated, reportedly began assaulting him both physically and verbally.

The attack did not stop at personal abuse. The women proceeded to vandalize the driver's vehicle, breaking side mirrors and causing dents to the car's body, further damaging his means of livelihood, as seen by Nairobi Leo.

The exact circumstances that led to the altercation remain unclear, as the driver has not yet officially reported the matter to the authorities.





File image of former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

Sonko, who has positioned himself as a vocal advocate in the fight against Gender-Based Violence (GBV), strongly condemned the assault, emphasizing that violence is unacceptable regardless of the gender of the perpetrator or victim.

"As a strong ambassador in the fight against Gender-Based Violence (GBV), I strongly condemn this act. Violence in any form, whether against men or women, must never be tolerated. GBV is not selective, and justice must apply equally to all," he declared.

"I am calling for immediate justice for this driver and urge the relevant authorities to arrest and charge the ladies involved for assault and for damaging his vehicle. Accountability must be enforced," Sonko demanded.

He further pledged his personal support to the victim in seeking justice.

"I stand ready to support him fully in his pursuit of justice. No hustler deserves to be abused for simply doing their job," he stated.

The video of the incident has sparked widespread outrage on social media, with numerous Kenyans expressing their anger and calling for swift action against the women involved.