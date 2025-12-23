Editor's Review The legislator paid tribute to the entertainer, describing him as a treasured talent.

Nyali MP Mohammed Ali has expressed deep sorrow following the passing of beloved Mombasa-based comedian Abdalla Moi, who was widely celebrated for his remarkable impersonations of Kenya's second President, the late Daniel Arap Moi.

In a statement released on Tuesday, December 23, the legislator paid tribute to the entertainer, describing him as a treasured talent whose comedic gifts brought joy to countless people across the coastal city and beyond.

"Saddened by the death of our very own popular Comedian Abdalla Moi from Mombasa," Mohammed Ali stated in his message.

Abdalla Moi had carved out a distinctive place in Kenya's entertainment scene through his exceptional ability to mimic the late President Moi's unique voice and mannerisms.

His performances were so captivating that they could draw crowds on the street, with passersby stopping to enjoy his hilarious stunts.

"His voice along with his personality could stop anyone on the street looking to have a light moment of laughter and pure joy," the Nyali MP noted.

Mohammed Ali, reflecting on the loss, offered prayers for the deceased comedian. "May Allah forgive his shortcomings, accept his good deeds, and grant him Jannah," he said.

"My deepest condolences to the family, relatives, and the entire Mombasa community for this profound loss. Inna Lillahi Wainna Ilayhi Rajioun," Ali's statement concluded.

In other news, former Citizen TV news anchor Jacque Maribe is mourning the loss of her father, Mwangi Maribe. In a heartfelt message shared on Monday, December 22, Jacque expressed her profound grief while finding comfort in knowing her father is no longer in pain.

"What do I tell a man like you? The definition of perfection. I don't know how I'll live without you dad, but I know you are not in pain. I love you with everything in me," she wrote.

Former Industrialization, Trade and Enterprise Development CAS David Osiany also shared his condolences, saying the news deeply affected him as he reflected on the loss from a parent's perspective.

"I have learnt this morning that Jacky Maribe's dad has sadly slept the sleep of death, and my heart breaks for her and the whole family. Not because I met the old man ever in my life, but because in that old man I saw myself and my daughter if anything were to go wrong," Osiany stated.

Additionally, former Likuyani Member of Parliament Enoch Kibunguchy Wamalwa has passed away following a prolonged illness.

Lugari MP Nabii Nabwera announced on Tuesday, December 23, that Kibunguchy died peacefully at a medical facility in Eldoret.

Born on August 20, 1953, Dr. Kibunguchy was remembered as a dedicated public servant who devoted his life to uplifting his community.

Nabwera particularly highlighted the former MP's commitment to education, noting that he initiated and supported the establishment of numerous schools.

"What stands out most for me is his passion for education. He believed deeply that knowledge was the greatest equaliser, and he translated this belief into action," Nabwera said.