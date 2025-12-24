Editor's Review Four members of David Maraga’s presidential campaign team have been involved in a road accident.

In a statement on the night of Tuesday, December 23, Maraga said the four were travelling from Nyamira to Nairobi when the accident occurred.

The former Chief Justice said the four campaign team members have been rushed to the hospital for immediate medical attention.

“We have been informed of a ghastly road accident that has occurred, involving four of our campaign team members. They have all been rushed to hospital.

“The four are part of a team that was driving from Nyamira back to Nairobi, having accompanied the UGM Party Presidential Aspirant, CJ (Emeritus) Maraga,” read the statement in part.

Screengrab image of the accident involving Maraga's campaign team members.

According to Maraga, the accident occurred after a lorry lost control, veered off the road, and rammed into the vehicle carrying the four individuals.

The 2027 presidential aspirant added that he is closely monitoring the situation and urged Kenyans to keep the four in their prayers.

“We are following the situation closely. We are in touch with our colleagues. We ask that you keep them in prayer as the Doctors and nurses attend to them,” Maraga added.

This comes days after several people were injured following a serious road accident at Magina Centre along the busy Nairobi-Naivasha Highway.

The collision involved a passenger bus and a lorry, causing major disruption on the heavily used transport corridors, particularly during the holiday season.

According to eyewitness accounts, the crash occurred when a lorry veered off its lane and rammed into an oncoming bus, resulting in severe front-end damage to the bus.

The impact was strongest at the front section of the vehicle, leaving the driver and several passengers seated in the front rows injured.

The rainy conditions at the time of the accident are believed to have complicated rescue efforts and may have contributed to the severity of the collision.

Emergency response teams were quickly dispatched to the scene to provide first aid and evacuate the injured to nearby health facilities.