Editor's Review Heavy rainfall has triggered flooding in several parts of Nairobi, leaving roads impassable and forcing emergency rescue operations.

Heavy rainfall has triggered flooding in several parts of Nairobi, leaving roads impassable and forcing emergency rescue operations.

In an update on Sunday, March 15, the Kenya Red Cross said the ongoing rains have affected multiple areas, with emergency teams already deployed to respond to incidents caused by the rising water levels.

The organization said several estates and key areas in the city have already been affected by the flooding.

"Heavy rainfall has caused flooding in several parts of Nairobi, including Parklands, CBD, Ngong Road (Ngando area), Lower Kabete, Kibera, Kilimani, South B, Kawangware, Lang’ata, Lavington, Eastleigh, and Riruta," the statement read.

The floods also caused major disruptions on key roads across the city, with motorists experiencing delays as water levels rose along major transport routes.

"Major traffic disruptions have been reported along the Expressway (Museum Hill exit), Limuru Road, Bunyala Road, Lusaka Road, and parts of the CBD. Both Nairobi and Ngong rivers have overflowed, causing riverine flooding," the statement added.

Emergency response teams were deployed to assist residents trapped by the rising waters, with several rescues already carried out.

"Kenya Red Cross Aqua Rescue teams are on the ground. So far, 11 people have been rescued from a marooned matatu along Bunyala Road, and two children rescued from a flooded house in Kilimani," the statement concluded.

File image of a partially submerged vehicle

This comes days after the Kenya Meteorological Department warned of moderate to heavy rainfall in Nairobi and surrounding counties over the following 24 hours.

In an update on Thursday, March 12, the agency said that within Nairobi County, rainfall was expected to vary across different areas, with moderate to heavy rainfall concentrated in the eastern and central parts of the city.

Areas such as Embakasi East, Embakasi North, and Embakasi Central were projected to receive some of the highest rainfall totals, with localized pockets possibly exceeding 50 mm.

Other areas, including Westlands, Dagoretti, Kibra, Lang’ata, and Kasarani, were expected to experience light to moderate rainfall, generally ranging between 10 mm and 30 mm during the forecast period.

In neighboring Kiambu County, most areas were expected to experience light to moderate rainfall, although localized heavy showers could occur in some northern parts of the county.

Areas around Gatundu North showed the potential for heavier rainfall cells, while towns such as Thika, Ruiru, Juja, Limuru, Kikuyu, and Kiambaa were forecast to receive moderate precipitation through the 24-hour period.

The forecast for Kajiado County indicated widely scattered rainfall, with most parts expected to receive light to moderate showers.

However, isolated intense storms could develop in sections of Kajiado Central and Kajiado North, where rainfall could exceed 40 mm in localized areas.

Much of Kajiado South was projected to remain relatively drier compared to other parts of the county.

Parts of Machakos County were also expected to experience moderate rainfall, particularly around Machakos Town and nearby areas.

The forecast map indicated pockets of heavier rainfall stretching from Machakos toward Mwala and Kangundo, while areas around Matungulu and Mavoko might receive lighter but consistent showers.