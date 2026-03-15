Editor's Review The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) has raised concern after 83-year-old Obstetrician and Gynecologist Job Obwaka was arrested.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists, and Dentists Union (KMPDU) has raised concern after 83-year-old Obstetrician and Gynecologist Job Obwaka was arrested.

In a statement, KMPDU Secretary General Davji Atellah said Obwaka was apprehended on Saturday, March 14, in the morning at his parking bay at the NSSF building under unclear circumstances.

Atellah noted that following the arrest, Obwaka was transferred to Muthaiga Police Station, where he is currently being held.

“Dr. Obwaka is a highly respected practitioner who has devoted his professional life to the service of mothers, families, and the broader Kenyan community. His arrest has therefore caused great shock, concern, and disbelief among doctors across the country, members of the Kenya Hospital Association, staff of The Nairobi Hospital, and the wider medical fraternity,” said Atellah.

The KMPDU Secretary General said Obwaka is accused of falsifying the register of members, a responsibility Atellah claims falls under the mandate and custodianship of the Office of the Company Secretary.

File image of KMPDU Secretary General Davji Atellah.

He also argued that the 83-year-old obstetrician was not present when the alleged irregularities are said to have occurred.

“Even more concerning is the fact that authorities have reportedly refused to grant him cash bail, despite the alleged offence being bailable in law, citing unspecified instructions from above,” Atellah stated.

The union demanded that Obwaka be treated with dignity, fairness, and full respect for his constitutional rights.

KMDU also called the authorities to immediately clarify the circumstances surrounding Obwaka’s arrest and detention.

It further demanded that due legal process be followed, including the granting of bail as provided for under Kenyan law.

Additionally, the union called on the investigative agencies to ensure that justice is pursued without intimidation, harassment, or undue influence.

“Dr. Obwaka is a senior citizen, a decorated medical professional, and a respected member of Kenya's medical community. Any investigation involving him must be conducted transparently, lawfully, and with the utmost respect for his rights and reputation,” Atellah added.

Meanwhile, Lawyer Nelson Havi has announced he will represent Obwaka in court on Monday, March 16, if he is arraigned.

Havi called on members of the new Law Society of Kenya (LSK) leadership to join him in court.

“I will appear in Court on Monday for Dr. Job Obwaka, should he be arraigned in Court on the alleged trumped-up charges,” Havi stated.

“I call upon all members of the Brave New Bar to be in Court. Kenya must be governed by the rule of law.”