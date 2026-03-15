Detectives from the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) in the Rift Valley Region are holding a suspect arrested for trafficking bhang.
The detectives caught up with the man on Saturday evenin, March 14.
They suspected his Toyota Voxy along the Eldoret-Nakuru Highway and flagged him to stop.
His decisio to defy and speed of activated the detectives' urge to go after him.
"The incident occurred on March 14, 2026, when officers on routine patrol flagged down a blue Toyota Voxy, registration number KCS 496B, after it aroused suspicion. The driver defied orders to stop and sped off, prompting a high-speed chase towards the Kaptembwa area," the DCI said.
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The 35-year-old, who has been identified as David Muraya, was determined to drive and disappear from the detectives radar but his efforts were nullified after his chases deflated the vehicle's tyres.
He strove to continue with the journey on flat tyres but the attempt was short-lived as the vehicle became immobile.
Muraya jumped out to take off on foot but the detectives were too quick to be evaded.