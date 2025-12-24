Editor's Review The Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) has predicted rainfall across 6 regions during the Christmas period.

In a weather forecast on Wednesday, December 24, the Met Department said rainfall is expected over the Highlands east and west of the Rift Valley, the Rift Valley, and the Lake Victoria Basin regions.

The weatherman also predicted that showers will persist in the Coastal and South-Eastern lowlands regions.

“Rains over mostly the southern half of the country, with rainfall expected to continue over a few areas of the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Rift Valley, Lake Victoria Basin, the Coast, and the South-eastern lowlands,” read the weather forecast in part.

According to KMD, the Highlands west of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, and the Rift Valley are expected to receive morning rains in a few areas, with showers likely over isolated places in the afternoons and at night.

In the highlands east of the Rift Valley, mornings will be cloudy with light rains giving way to sunny intervals. Showers are expected in a few areas during the afternoons and at night.

The department also predicted that maximum daytime temperatures of above 30°C are expected in the Coast, North-eastern, and North-western Kenya, as well as parts of the South-eastern lowlands, the Rift Valley, and Western Kenya.

Meanwhile, parts of the Central Highlands, the North and Central Rift Valley, Western Kenya, and areas near Mt. Kilimanjaro are expected to experience minimum night temperatures of below 10°C.

Further, the Met Department warned of strong southeasterly winds exceeding 25 knots (12.5 m/s) in Marsabit county.

During the last weather forecast, KMD predicted rainfall across 7 regions, including the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Rift Valley, Lake Victoria Basin, Coast, Northeastern, and southeastern lowland regions.

At the same time, the Met Department predicted that maximum daytime average temperatures of more than 30°C will be experienced in the Coast, Northeastern and North-western Kenya, as well as over some parts of the South-eastern lowlands, the Rift Valley and the Highlands West of the Rift Valley.

Further, the Met Department announced that the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Rift Valley, and areas in the vicinity of Mt. Kilimanjaro would experience minimum night-time average temperatures of less than 10°C.