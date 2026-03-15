Editor's Review France has deployed at least 800 military personnel from the French Army to Kenya.

France has deployed at least 800 military personnel from the French Army to Kenya.

The French troops arrived in the country aboard three warships that docked at the Port of Mombasa.

Speaking on the deployment, French Ambassador to Kenya, Arnaud Suquet, said the move is part of international cooperation efforts aimed at strengthening relations between the two countries.

The French troops are expected to provide world-class training to the Kenyan Defence Forces (KDF) personnel in a move aimed at boosting maritime security and deepening defence cooperation.

French Embassy in Nairobi Spokesperson Romain Boyer confirmed that the French troops will train the Kenyan Navy cadets as part of their mission.

File image of the Kenya Navy personnel.

He also said the exercise is both a training and operational mission, particularly in light of growing security concerns in the Indian Ocean.

“The mission of the French troops deployed here is to train cadets. We have some young officers who will finish their training at sea and then join the first unit.

“But it is an operational mission. We are training and delivering security at sea, and it is all about partnership, especially with the rise in war in the Indian Ocean,” said Boyer.

The deployment of the troops comes ahead of the Africa-France Summit, which will be held in Nairobi in May 2026.

The move will be historic, given that this will be the first time a non-Francophone African country will be hosting the event.

Usually, the Africa- France summit is held in France or a Francophone African country.

The agreement to host the first Africa-France Summit outside France was announced in September 2024 by President William Ruto and French President Emmanuel Macron during the 79th UN General Assembly in New York.

The summit is expected to focus on climate change, environmental challenges, and financial system reforms.