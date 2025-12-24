Editor's Review One person has been killed and 10 others injured after being involved in a multi-vehicle crash at Sachangwan along the Nakuru-Eldoret highway.

The accident which occurred on Wednesday, December 24 morning involved three matatus and two trucks.

The injured passengers were rushed to nearby hospitals by first responders to receive medical attention.

Photos and videos of the accident seen by Nairobileo.co.ke showed the vehicles overturned and badly wrecked, with shattered windows.

The accident caused a major traffic snarl-up along the busy Nakuru–Eldoret Highway.

This comes hours after four members of David Maraga’s presidential campaign team were involved in a road accident.

In a statement on Tuesday, December 23, Maraga said the four were travelling from Nyamira to Nairobi when the accident occurred.

According to Maraga, the accident occurred after a lorry lost control, veered off the road, and rammed into the vehicle carrying the four individuals.

The former Chief Justice said the four campaign team members were rushed to the hospital for immediate medical attention.

“We have been informed of a ghastly road accident that has occurred, involving four of our campaign team members. They have all been rushed to hospital.

“The four are part of a team that was driving from Nyamira back to Nairobi, having accompanied the UGM Party Presidential Aspirant, CJ (Emeritus) Maraga,” said Maraga.

Notably, this comes days after Chief Justice Martha Koome announced a list of additional road safety measures aimed at reducing traffic accidents and fatalities during the festive season and beyond.

Speaking on Monday, December 15, Koome stated that the government, in collaboration with various justice and security sector agencies, had resolved to adopt a collective and coordinated approach to enhance road safety nationwide

Motorists were particularly warned against speeding, drunk driving and dangerous overtaking during the holiday period.

Members of the public were also encouraged to report any issues of concern through the toll-free emergency numbers 999, 911, and 112, with Koome confirming that the national command centre will operate on a 24-hour basis.

As part of the measures, Koome said the government will strengthen multi-agency collaboration, coordination, and information sharing to ensure a unified approach to enforcing traffic laws and the administration of justice.

She added that joint enforcement and increased visibility will be prioritized nationwide, especially along high-risk corridors, to enable instant handling of traffic matters during the festive season.

Koome further announced the deployment of mobile traffic courts using both physical and electronic systems as a deterrent and enforcement measure.

The initiative will involve officers from the National Police Service, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, the Judiciary, the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), the Kenya Prison Service, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), and the Law Society of Kenya.