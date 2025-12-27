Editor's Review Former Devolution and Planning Principal Secretary Irungu Nyakera confirmed the sad news.

Embakasi North Member of Parliament James Gakuya is mourning the death of his mother, who passed away following a prolonged illness.

The somber news was confirmed by Former Devolution and Planning Principal Secretary Irungu Nyakera, who reached out to the legislator to offer his condolences.

"I spoke with Hon. James Gakuya today to convey my sincere condolences following the passing of his dear mother after a long illness. I extended my heartfelt sympathies to him and his family during this painful moment. May God grant them strength and comfort, and may her soul rest in eternal peace," Nyakera stated.

Kinyua Wairatu, Director of Maono Lands Limited, also expressed his sympathies, describing the loss as a sad moment for the Embakasi North constituency.

"It is a sad evening in Embakasi North following the passing of the mother to the current MP and Nairobi County aspiring Governor Hon. James Mwangi Gakuya. She had been ailing for some time. May God grant comfort and strength to the entire family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult moment. Our heartfelt condolences go out to them," Wairatu posted.

File image of Embakasi North MP James Gakuya.

Gakuya joins a growing list of Members of Parliament who have experienced the pain of losing loved ones this year, highlighting the personal tragedies that occur behind the scenes of public service.

In September 2025, Kikuyu MP and National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah mourned the death of his father, Isaac Ichung'wah Ngugi, who died peacefully in his sleep at 105 years old. The elder Ichung'wah had witnessed Kenya's transformation from the colonial era through independence and into the modern age.

Kitui East MP Nimrod Mbai suffered a devastating loss in July when his mother, Dorcas Kanini Mbai, died in a road accident at Kithimani along the Nairobi-Garissa Highway in Machakos County.

Suna West MP Peter Masara lost his son, Hillary, in June 2025. The Orange Democratic Movement announced the tragic news and extended its sympathies to the legislator and his family during their time of grief.

Kamukunji MP Yussuf Hassan announced in November the death of his elder brother, Abdikadir, after a lengthy illness. Hassan described his brother as "an incredibly warm and kind person who touched so many lives with his compassion and generosity." Following Islamic customs, Abdikadir was buried hours after his passing.

Dagoretti North MP Beatrice Elachi experienced heartbreak in March when her son, Elvis Murakana, died in a car accident. During his requiem mass, Elachi revealed that her son had left home around 10:00 pm for an errand and was returning when his vehicle suffered a tire burst.