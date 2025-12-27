Editor's Review The MP addressed the claims that he silently supported Gachagua's impeachment with the hope of being the next DP.

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro has opened up on the position he held on the impeachment of former deputy president Rigathi Gachagua.

Nyoro was not part of the National Assembly which approved the ouster of Gachagua in October 2024.

At the time, the lawmaker was not vocal about the position he had taken, despite not featuring in the list of the MPs who voted in favour of the impeachment or against it.

Speaking a year later, Nyoro revealed he was opposed to the impeachment from the onset.

According to him, he communicated his view of not partaking in the impeachment, suggesting it was politically inappropriate.

"I was around. The debate – I was not in agreement with it. And I told the people who are propagating it that out of no political consideration, but out of other considerations, I would not be taking part in the impeachment. By that time we were still a team. So we were accountable to each other. And because I knew it was still our team who were pushing for the impeachment, and I had different views, I communicated and made it clear that I would not be participating," he said.

Nyoro added that his decision to abstain from the debate was for unnamed personal reasons.

"I actually gave a rejoinder that any consequences that would come up from that, I would not blame it on anyone. Because for me, it was more for deeply personal reasons," he said.

The MP further quashed the assertion that he was silently supporting the impeachment to have him as Gachagua's replacement in the Office of the Deputy President.

He stated that given Professor Kithure Kindiki was picked to replace Gachagua, the belief was proved to be wrong.

"The reason why I never find it plausible to keep on replying to anything political is because time answers most of the questions. The question was answered by time in terms of what was thought was not," he said.

Gachagua's impeachment was sponsored by Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse, who accused the former deputy president of, among other things, grave constitutional violations, making inflammatory remarks, neglecting his duties as deputy to President William Ruto, and acquiring assets valued at more than KSh 5.7 billion under dubious means.

A total of 291 MPs backed the motion to remove Gachagua from office.

The impeachment also passed in the Senate, where a majority of members approved the charges levelled against Gachagua.

To replace Gachagua was then Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki.