Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i has shed light on the planning of his presidential campaign.

Matiang'i is among the principals in the United Opposition who seek to unseat President William Ruto in the 2027 general election.

Speaking about the logistics and other essential aspects of his campaign, Matiang'i revealed that he banks on the support of well-wishers and his supporters.

Matiang'i explained that he does not have much wealth to independently support his campaign.

"Everybody knows that I am not a famous businessman. I have not smuggled gold from Sudan or DRC or anywhere. I am not a gold businessman. I don't sell gold. Everybody knows that. I am not an insurance broker. I have never done any of those things. I have not supplied insurance cover to the police or the Teachers Service Commission (TSC). I am just Fred Matiang'i here," he said.

Former Interior CS Fred Matiang'i addressing his supporters at Gusii Stadium.

He explained that his friends in the teaching fraternity have been part of his support.

Matiang'i further revealed that a large part of the team advancing his campaign do so on volunteer basis.

"I am benefiting from all these wonderful people: my fellow teachers and others who make small contributions, volunteers. Two-thirds of the people who work for me on the campaign are volunteers. They're not earning a salary," he said.

According to Matiang'i, the current Kenyan populace is evolving to embrace issue-based politics at the expense of tribal links.

He suggested that he depends on such a constituency to have his bid succeed.

"There is the building up of a group of Kenyans who want good for their country. And they're willing to come and work for me. Some are willing to stop their businesses for a day or two just to support me. I intend to build this infrastructure of volunteerism and carry on," he said.

Matiang'i is seeking the presidency on a Jubilee Party ticket.

On October 30, the Uhuru Kenyatta-led party formally declared him its presidential flagbearer for the 2027 vote.

Jubilee secretary general Jeremiah Kioni revealed that the endorsement was reached during a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, where members gave unanimous backing to Matiang’i’s candidacy.

Kioni further announced that Matiang’i would serve as the party’s Deputy Leader, noting that the NEC session also addressed internal reforms and strategies to reinforce Jubilee’s grassroots structures ahead of the upcoming polls.