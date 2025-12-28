Editor's Review The Embakasi MP has more support than the current ODM leader, Senator Oburu Oginga, according to the survey.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has the influence to succeed the late Raila Odinga as the Luo Nyanza kingpin, according to a study by Infotrak.

The region has in the recent past been embroiled in the explosive talk of who is the best fit to succeed Raila, who had stewarded the region for decades, taking after his father, the late Jaramogi Oginga Odinga.

According to the Infotrak survey, Babu, a native of Kisumu County, has the endorsement of a majority of the Luo Nyanza electorate.

The second-term MP is said to have support from across the country, quantified in the former provinces.

His preference to be Raila's successor stands at 33%.

Trailing Babu are Siaya senator Oburu Oginga (10%), Homa Bay governor Gladys Wanga (7%) and Siaya governor James Orengo (4%).

Others are Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi (2%) and National Treasury's John Mbadi (1%).

The study came at a time when the Embakasi East MP has been facing opposition from some of the late Raila's stalwarts, who have pledged their allegiance to Oburu.

The dynamics had seemed to pose a threat to Babu's ambition to be the next Nairobi governor on an ODM ticket.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino with the late Raila Odinga in a past political function.

Babu's movements had suggested that he would soon quit the party to contest as an independent candidate, given that the Orange party had seemed not to prefer him as its candidate in Nairobi.

The state of things prompted the intervention of Oburu, who convened a meeting with Babu to assure him that he would not be sidelined.

Oburu pledged that Babu would secure the ODM ticket for the Nairobi gubernatorial race in 2027, provided he wins the party nominations.

In a television interview, Oburu noted that mistreating Babu would be beating the party's commitment to nurture fresh blood in the country's political leadership.

"We are seeking strong, visionary, and dynamic leaders, and Babu fits that profile. If he earns it through the proper process, ODM will support him,” Oburu said.

Meanwhile, the Infotrak poll further showed that President William Ruto stands a high chance of being re-elected in 2027.

The poll showed that Ruto's popularity had increased from 21% in August this year to 28% in December.

He would be trailed by former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi with 13%.

In third place would be Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka at 12%, with Babu closing the presidential race at fourth place with 7%.