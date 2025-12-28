Editor's Review The Kenya Met Department forecast map indicates widespread showers affecting both western and central regions, with some areas likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall.

Several parts of the country are set to experience rainfall over a 24-hour period from 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, December 28, to 9:00 a.m. on Monday, December 29.

The Highlands both east and west of the Rift Valley, including Nairobi and its surroundings, are expected to record rainfall during the period.

The Lake Victoria Basin is also forecast to experience significant showers, consistent with seasonal weather patterns in the region.

Parts of the Rift Valley, the south-eastern lowlands, and the Coastal region are similarly expected to receive rainfall, with localized heavy downpours possible in some areas.

The forecast imagery shows higher rainfall totals in sections of western Kenya and along parts of the coast, suggesting the potential for sustained wet conditions.

Residents in areas experiencing persistent or heavy rainfall have been advised to remain alert, especially those living in flood-prone and low-lying zones.

Authorities urge the public to take necessary precautions, including avoiding flooded roads and monitoring updates from official weather channels, as the rains may disrupt transport and daily activities.

FFile image of heavy rains in Nairobi

This comes days after the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Forestry issued a warning over anticipated heavy rainfall expected to affect 13 counties between 27th and 30th December.

In a statement on Friday, December 26, the ministry noted that parts of the southeastern lowlands will experience significant rainfall at the start of the period before conditions begin to ease toward the end of December.

The counties listed in the advisory are Migori, Homa Bay, Kisii, Narok, Kajiado, Makueni, Machakos, Nairobi, Kericho, Bomet, the Southern parts of Kitui, Taita-Taveta, and Kwale.

"Heavy rainfall of more than 20mm in 24 hours is expected in parts of the Southeastern lowlands on 27th December 2025. It is projected to reduce in intensity on 30th December 2025," the statement read.

The ministry further warned that the rainfall is expected to strengthen and spread to several other regions of the country over the following two days.

"The rainfall is likely to intensify to more than 30mm/24hrs and spread to parts of the Highlands West and East of the Rift Valley, Lake Victoria Basin, as well as the Southern parts of the Coastal region of Kenya on 28th and 29th December 2025," the statement added.

As a result, residents in the affected areas have been urged to take precautionary measures and closely monitor official advisories.

"Residents in all the mentioned areas are advised to be on the lookout for potential floods. Updates will be provided promptly if there are any changes," the statement concluded.