Widows from across Siaya County gathered at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology (JOOUST) in Bondo on Sunday, December 28, for the latest edition of the Widows Empowerment Program.

The engagement represented a major milestone for the initiative spearheaded by Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo, as 157 organized widow groups from all 30 wards of Siaya County took part.

The strong turnout reflected increasing confidence in a program that seeks to restore dignity, improve livelihoods, and provide sustainable support systems for widows and their families.

During the event, participants received a range of empowerment items designed to meet both immediate and long-term needs.

These included food supplies such as rice, beans, sugar, and cooking oil, alongside fruit tree seedlings intended to boost household nutrition, enhance food security, and promote environmental conservation within communities.

The initiative also attracted significant goodwill from partners and supporters, with Ksh11 million mobilized during the Siaya engagement to strengthen and scale up ongoing activities under the program.

Beyond short-term assistance, the Widows Empowerment Program has made tangible progress in improving living standards across the county.

More than ten widows have already benefited from decent housing projects, replacing unsafe and undignified shelters with proper homes.

At the same time, over 300 orphans from widow-led households are currently receiving educational sponsorship, helping to secure consistent access to schooling and better future prospects.

Youth empowerment has also been integrated into the broader initiative.

Through structured support linked to the program, 250 young people from Siaya County studying the German language at Tom Mboya University have received assistance aimed at skills development and access to international opportunities.

The program’s influence now extends well beyond Siaya; similar empowerment activities have been rolled out in counties including Uasin Gishu, Makueni, Kitui, Machakos, Embu, Meru, Nyeri, and Kakamega.

Plans are also at an advanced stage to expand the initiative to Kwale, Kilifi, and Mombasa counties, extending its reach to the Coast region.

Elsewhere, earlier in the year, a widow in Seme, Kisumu County celebrated a new chapter in her life after the Widow Empowerment Program built her a permanent home.

Mama Grace Adhiambo had lived in a makeshift shelter held together by sticks, mud, and plastic sheeting, enduring constant exposure to rain, cold nights, and insecurity.

That changed when the Widow Empowerment Program identified her as one of the most at-risk widows in her community.

The program, which was spearheaded by Omollo, mobilized workers and resources to build a permanent and more secure house for her family.

At the official handover ceremony, Mama Grace described the new home as a miracle she had never imagined possible.

The Widow Empowerment Program had been instrumental in improving the living conditions of widows by providing them with secure housing and psychosocial support.

"This is more than just building houses. It’s about giving families a fresh start, restoring hope, and ensuring that no widow is forgotten," a program representative said.