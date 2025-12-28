Editor's Review President William Ruto has extended a message of goodwill to Jomo Gecaga, nephew of former President Uhuru Kenyatta, following his wedding to Lola Hannigan.

In an update on Sunday, December 28, Ruto wished the couple a life defined by joy, peace, and lasting love, expressing hope that their relationship would endure and serve as a symbol of genuine love.

"Warmest congratulations to Lola Hannigan and Jomo Gecaga as you step into the beautiful covenant of marriage.

"May your shared journey be rich with joy, peace, and enduring devotion; and may your bond stand as a gentle reminder that even amid life’s relentless pace, genuine love always finds a way to triumph," he said.

File image of Jomo Gecaga and Lola Hannigan

This comes months after Ruto underscored the significance of the basic family unit within the Kenyan context.

Speaking at the pre-wedding of Trans Nzoia Senator Allan Chesang in Kitale on Saturday, November 1, Ruto expressed concern over the growing aversion to marriage among the current generation.

He observed that many young people are engaging in superficial relationships without the intention of marriage, accusing them of wasting each other’s time.

Ruto affirmed that marriage is a vital institution that the youth should embrace.

The president criticized the prevailing trend in which marriage and those who choose it are ridiculed by individuals opposed to the institution.

According to Ruto, getting married is essential as it reflects responsibility and the desire to sustain future generations.

"I want to encourage all other young people that it's good to get married, it's good to find a family. Many people run away from responsibility, and they want to pretend that it is fashionable. It is not. Many young people, many young men, do not want responsibility. They want to enjoy stuff, but they don't want responsibility. That isn't correct," he said.

Ruto urged young men to rise to the occasion and take on the responsibilities of establishing their own households.

He condemned the behavior of men who pursue romantic relationships solely for short-term pleasure at the expense of long-term commitment.

"Let everybody be responsible. If you are man enough, you must be man enough to be responsible. The woman you love, marry her. Otherwise, stop wasting people's time. And I'm not being a woman advocate.

"I am being a parent because I am a father of girls also. So, the same thing I tell my sons is the same thing I will tell my daughters. Please, let all of us know that there is nothing fashionable about being irresponsible," he added.