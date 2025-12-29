Editor's Review Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir has called on the ODM party to consider entering into a pre-election coalition with the UDA party ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir has called on the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party to consider entering into a pre-election coalition with the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ahead of the 2027 General Election.

In a statement on Monday, December 29, Governor Nassir said leadership requires making hard, pragmatic choices informed by a clear reading of reality.

The ODM Deputy Party leader noted that his support for ODM forming a pre-election coalition with UDA is based on a sober evaluation of the balance of forces and the available pathways to protect ODM’s interests.

“I am calling on my colleagues within the ODM party to consider formalization of a pre-election coalition with the United Democratic Alliance in good faith ahead of the 2027 elections.

“This position is informed by a sober assessment of the political terrain, the balance of forces, and the pathways available to protect our interests and advance our agenda,” said Governor Nassir.

File image of President William Ruto and ODM leader Oburu Oginga.

The Mombasa County boss went on to point out that politics is about choices, arguing that the ODM party must prioritize strategy over slogans.

Governor Nassir further said leadership demands courage and the discipline to act in the long-term interest of the people and the party.

“Beyond the implementation of the 10-Point Agenda, politics is about choices. We must choose engagement over perpetual confrontation, strategy over sentiment, and outcomes over slogans.

“We would rather work with partners who have demonstrated respect and tolerance than align with those who have consistently shown contempt and discrimination,” he concluded.

This comes a day after President William Ruto urged the ODM party to united and be ready to be part of the next government.

Speaking in Suna East, Migori County, on Saturday, December 29, President Ruto said his camp will meet with the ODM team to form the next government.

“ODM members, you have your party leader and leaders, organize yourselves. I will organize the others, then we will meet and form a government together,” said Ruto.

Meanwhile, ODM Party leader Oburu Oginga vowed to remain unshaken at the helm of the party.

The Siaya Senator said anyone thinking he will pass away soon is mistaken.

“I am not going to be shaken; I will sit squarely in that seat of the ODM party leader. Anybody who thinks that Oburu Oginga is about to die soon is seriously mistaken.

“I am the same age as Donald Trump of America. Trump is 82 years old, like me,” said Oburu.