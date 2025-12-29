Editor's Review Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has called for public scrutiny on the Turkana Oil FDP, terming it the ‘biggest scandal yet’ under President William Ruto’s administration.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has raised an alarm over the Turkana Oil Field Development Plan (FDP).

In a statement on Monday, December 29, Sifuna called for public scrutiny on the plan, terming it the ‘biggest scandal yet’ under President William Ruto’s administration.

The ODM Party Secretary General alleged that the ownership of the company set to produce oil in Turkana changed names and hands multiple times in just a matter of weeks.

Sifuna argued that the rapid changes were suspicious and could point to attempts to mask the company’s true ownership.

“The ownership of the Company that is to produce the oil (Gulf Energy, formerly Tullow) changed names and hands multiple times in a matter of weeks. Days even. Your lawyer will tell you that’s symptomatic of attempts to mask real ownership. It is telling that the current FDP was approved by the government days after the last ownership changes,” said Sifuna.

File image of an oil exploration and storage facility in Turkana, Kenya.

The Nairobi Senator also claimed that the original production contract was amended several times.

According to Sifuna on November 25, 2025, the maximum recoverable cost for petroleum production was increased from 55 percent to 85 percent.

“Most notably on 25th November 2025, just days after the last ownership changes, to raise the maximum recoverable cost for petroleum production from the initial 55% to 85%. Kenyans will never see any real benefit from that oil,” he claimed.

He also alleged that clause 27(2)(b) of the contract was amended to expand the definition of capital expenditure to include labour, fuel, repairs, maintenance, hauling, mobilization, supplies, materials, and even decommissioning costs.

Senator Sifuna further slammed the government for exempting Gulf Energy from the Local Content Bill, which mandates that oil companies use locally available resources, including labor and supplies.

“They have cleverly made the current agreement with Gulf exempt from such legislation. We don’t have leaders. We have dealers in government who don’t care about anything other than themselves,” added Sifuna.

His concern comes after the Senate invited members of the public to submit their views on the Turkana Oil FDP.

In a public notice, the Senate urged Kenyans to submit written memoranda on the FDP and the product sharing contracts.

“Pursuant to the provisions of Article 118 of the Constitution and section 31(3) of the Petroleum Act, Cap 308, the Standing Committee on Energy hereby invites members of the public to submit written memoranda on the Field Development Plan and the Product Sharing Contracts,” read the notice in part.

The memoranda may be submitted to the Clerk of the Senate via P.O. Box 41842–00100, Nairobi, hand-delivered to the Office of the Clerk of the Senate at the Main Parliament Buildings, Nairobi, or emailed to [email protected], with a copy sent to [email protected].

The deadline for submitting the memoranda is Friday, January 16, 2025, at 5.00 p.m.