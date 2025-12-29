Editor's Review The MP announced that the Mwai Kibaki Tuition Block is nearing completion.

Kiharu Member of Parliament (MP) Ndindi Nyoro has honoured Kenya's third President, the late Mwai Kibaki, by naming a newly constructed tuition block after him at Kiharu Technical and Vocational College.

In a statement on Monday, December 29, the MP announced that the Mwai Kibaki Tuition Block is nearing completion and will soon be ready to accommodate learners at the institution.

Nyoro described the project as one of the most fulfilling development initiatives undertaken in Kiharu Constituency, noting that it serves as a fitting tribute to the legacy of the late President Kibaki.

File image of the Mwai Kibaki block.

"Among the Development Projects we have done in Kiharu Constituency, this is quite elating. The MWAI KIBAKI Tuition Block is almost ready for learners at Kiharu Technical and Vocational College (Kiharu TVC)," Nyoro stated.

The legislator praised President Kibaki's leadership style and dedication to national service, highlighting how the former president prioritized the country's welfare over personal interests.

File image of the Mwai Kibaki block.

"President Mwai Kibaki is a Leader who woke up every morning as President to serve our Country, Kenya. He subjugated his personal aggrandisement and this gave him clarity of thought & purpose. Our Country rose to unprecedented levels Economically," Nyoro said.

File image of the Mwai Kibaki block.

Beyond the Kibaki Tuition Block, Nyoro revealed that several other educational infrastructure projects are progressing well across Kiharu Constituency during the December holiday period.

At Maragi Primary School, construction work is nearing completion, with the facility expected to be ready for use when schools reopen in January. The school's headteacher, Madam Phyllis, was recently among school heads who traveled to Dubai in recognition of exemplary performance.

"Maragi Primary School is almost ready for January. Many such projects are ongoing in Kiharu Constituency this December Holiday. The Headteacher, Madam Phyllis was among the School Heads who recently travelled to Dubai for exemplary performance," Nyoro noted.

Additionally, work is underway at Maragi Day Secondary School, where renovations are being carried out to enhance the learning environment.

The MP indicated that the existing roof, which is in good condition, will be painted to match the school's new appearance, while the entire facility has been tiled.





File image of Kiamuri Primary School.

Students at Maragi Day Secondary School are beneficiaries of the Kiharu Masomo Bora Programme, an initiative that has significantly reduced the financial burden on parents. Under the program, students pay only Ksh 1,000 per term in school fees, receive lunch at school, and are provided with revision materials.

"Work is ongoing at Maragi Day Secondary School. The roof that is in good shape will be painted to match the new look. The entire School is tiled and Students are beneficiaries of Kiharu Masomo Bora Programme where Fees is Ksh 1,000 Per term, learners take Lunch in School and Revision materials are provided," Nyoro explained.