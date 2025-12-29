Editor's Review PS Muthoni urged Kenyans not to neglect health screenings.

The Ministry of Health has issued a warning to Kenyans against self-medicating, particularly during the festive season when many people resort to buying medicines from chemists without proper medical consultation.

Speaking on Monday, December 29, Health PS Mary Muthoni cautioned the public against the common practice of purchasing drugs over the counter without prescriptions, emphasizing the serious health risks associated with self-medication.

PS Muthoni noted that during the Christmas period, many people tend to visit chemists to buy medication at the first sign of illness, whether it's a cough, fever, or other minor ailments, without seeking a proper medical diagnosis.

"It's Christmas time, and people are at home, and sometimes you get sick. There's a culture of going to the chemist to buy medicine, because you've started to cough, you've started to have a fever," she said.

The Health PS strongly advised Kenyans to visit hospitals for proper diagnosis rather than self-prescribing medication.

"So we would like to say, if you are sick, go to the hospital. There's no need to go to the counter to buy medicine, because you're not a doctor. If you get sick, go to the hospital. Let the doctor prescribe for you the correct and accurate medication for your ailment," Muthoni emphasized.

She highlighted the growing concern of antimicrobial resistance, which occurs when people self-prescribe powerful antibiotics and other medications without proper medical guidance.

"Because we do not want to deal with antimicrobial resistance continually. When people go and buy antibiotics, they prescribe themselves medicines that are very powerful," she warned.

Looking ahead to 2026, PS Muthoni urged Kenyans not to neglect health screenings and encouraged community health promoters to intensify their efforts in conducting community health checks.

"This season is coming up, 2026. Don't waste your time like you haven't had a screening. And I encourage community health promoters, this is your season. Make sure to visit every hospital. Make sure you check everyone," she said.

She urged community health promoters to ensure that anyone showing elevated blood pressure readings should be directed to seek immediate medical attention at health facilities.

This warning comes weeks after the Ministry announced stricter regulatory measures to control the sale of prescription-only medicines, particularly following concerns about the abuse of certain drugs.

Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni had earlier announced new measures to tighten control over the sale of sildenafil, commonly known as Viagra, following revelations that raised alarm over its misuse.

File image of the 'blue pill'.

In a statement issued in late December, Muthoni clarified that sildenafil is not an over-the-counter medication and is legally restricted to prescription use only. The drug is primarily used to treat erectile dysfunction and pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Muthoni warned that using sildenafil without medical supervision poses significant health risks, particularly for individuals with heart conditions or those taking other medications that could interact negatively with the drug.

"When taken with other medicines, especially nitrates or certain blood pressure and heart medicines, it can cause dangerous interactions and increase the risk of life-threatening events such as heart attack and stroke; patients should consult a doctor or pharmacist before use," she cautioned.