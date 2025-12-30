Editor's Review Siaya Governor James Orengo has claimed there is an attempt to drive the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) into becoming a regional party.

Speaking on Monday, December 29, Orengo alleged that some individuals want the ODM party to be reduced to a Luo-only party.

He noted that some party members from other regions have remained silent amid the ongoing wrangles within the party.

“I see an attempt to try and drive ODM to become purely a Luo party. The elements of the party from other regions are fairly quiet when we have these wars within the party,” said Orengo.

The Siaya Governor went on to say that if ODM joins hands with the ruling UDA Party, it will become a smaller party and will be pushed to Luo Nyanza.

“When you do analysis, if we choose to work with Kenya Kwanza or UDA, most likely, ODM is going to be a small party.

“It will be pushed back to Luo Nyanza basically, and we must be very conscious of that effort,” Orengo stated.

Governor Orengo urged the ODM party leadership to focus on building the party over the next 12 months before engaging in coalition talks.

“We have about 10 or 12 months which we can spend in building ODM as a national party rip from the legacy of Raila Odinga and thereafter talk about coalitions,” Orengo added.

This comes a day after Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir called on the ODM party leadership to consider entering into a pre-election coalition with the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ahead of the 2027 General Election.

In a statement on Monday, December 29, Governor Nassir said leadership requires making hard, pragmatic choices informed by a clear reading of reality.

The ODM Deputy Party leader noted that his support for ODM forming a pre-election coalition with UDA is based on a sober evaluation of the balance of forces and the available pathways to protect ODM’s interests.

“I am calling on my colleagues within the ODM party to consider formalization of a pre-election coalition with the United Democratic Alliance in good faith ahead of the 2027 elections.

The Mombasa County boss went on to point out that politics is about choices, arguing that the ODM party must prioritize strategy over slogans.

“This position is informed by a sober assessment of the political terrain, the balance of forces, and the pathways available to protect our interests and advance our agenda,” said Governor Nassir.