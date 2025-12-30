Editor's Review The Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) has predicted heavy rainfall across 8 regions this week.

In a weather forecast on Tuesday, December 30, the Met Department said rainfall is expected across the Highlands east and west of the Rift Valley, the Rift Valley region, the Lake Victoria Basin, and north-western parts of the country.

The north-eastern region, the Coast, and the south-eastern lowlands are also set to experience heavy downpours during the week.

The department warned that some areas may experience isolated thunderstorms accompanying the rains.

“Rains are expected to continue over a few areas at the beginning of the week, mainly in the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Rift Valley, Lake Victoria Basin, parts of the North-western and North-eastern regions, the Coastal region, and the South-eastern lowlands. Isolated thunderstorms and heavy rainfall may occur in these areas,” read the forecast in part.

The Met Department also said other parts of the country are expected to transition to predominantly sunny and dry conditions for the remainder of the week.

The Coast, North-eastern, North-western Kenya, South-eastern lowlands, Rift Valley, and Western Kenya regions are set to experience daytime maximum temperatures above 30°C during the week.

Meanwhile, parts of the Central Highlands, the North and Central Rift Valley, Western Kenya, and areas near Mt. Kilimanjaro will experience nighttime minimum temperatures below 10°C.

The weather forecast comes a day after the weatherman announced that rains are expected to continue across several parts of the country between Monday, December 29, and Tuesday, December 30.

Kenya Met announced continued rainfall over the Lake Victoria Basin, including Kisumu, Siaya, Homa Bay, Migori, and Busia counties, with moderate to locally heavy downpours expected in some areas.

Parts of the Central Highlands, covering Nyeri, Murang’a, Kirinyaga, Nyandarua, and Kiambu, were also listed.

In the Rift Valley, the Met department forecasted rainfall in Nakuru, Baringo, Kericho, Nandi, and parts of Narok, while the South Rift and adjacent areas, including Kajiado and Samburu, were expected to receive intermittent showers.