Editor's Review Ruth Odinga has spoken out on former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s relationship with ODM Party Secretary General and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna.

Speaking on Monday, December 29, Ruth said that Sifuna was regarded as a son by Raila in the same way as others, insisting that no one should elevate themselves above the rest by claiming a unique relationship with him.

"Talking of Baba's sons, Nairobi Senator and ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna was equally his son and used to talk to him, so no one should claim to have been closer to Raila than everyone else," she said.

Ruth further rejected narratives suggesting that Raila Odinga held private discussions with select individuals on national matters, stating that such claims misrepresent his character and leadership approach.

"Anyone telling Kenyans that Raila had a series of private conversations with him on a wide range of issues is lying and must be called out; Jakom had a way of speaking his mind and would make his stand on national issues public," she added.

File image of Ruth Odinga

Elsewhere, this comes days after Ruth stated that the ODM Party remains strong and capable of producing a presidential candidate ahead of the 2027 General Election.

In a statement on Thursday, December 25, Ruth said that ODM remains a major political force and that its growth depends on the dedication of its members to build on what Raila Odinga established over the years.

"‎As I have said previously, ODM is a big party, and it is upon us to make it bigger. It is entirely upon us as members to commit to making it bigger than what Raila left," she said.

Ruth went on to state that ODM has the capacity to field a presidential candidate in 2027 and openly presented herself as an option should the party fail to identify a suitable contender from within its ranks.

"‎This is a party capable of fronting a presidential candidate. To the ODM fraternity, if you don't find someone suitable within ODM ranks to go for the top seat in 2027, talk to me. I am here. This is a possibility," she added.

Ruth also condemned individuals she accused of attacking Raila's name shortly after his burial, saying such actions were disrespectful and damaging to the legacy he spent decades building.

"It is unfortunate that barely two months after laying Raila to rest, some characters are busy defaming his name and reputation he worked so hard to build over the years, on social media. Shame on you!" she further said.