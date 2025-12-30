Editor's Review The Ministry of Defence has announced 45 job opportunities for civilian staff.

The Ministry of Defence has announced 45 job opportunities for civilian staff.

In an advert on Tuesday, December 30, the ministry invited interested and qualified individuals to apply for the positions.

The vacant jobs include Garden Assistant III (30) posts and Support Staff/Sanitary Cleaners (15) posts.

The Garden Assistants will be tasked with maintaining lawns, gardens and flowerbeds. They will also be required to undertake varied work relating to gardening in the Ministry’s Units, State House and Lodges.

Candidates are required to have a Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade D+ (Plus) or its equivalent qualification.

Successful candidates will earn a salary of between Ksh19,340 and Ksh24,470 per month. They will also be entitled to a commuter allowance of Ksh3000, a leave allowance of Ksh4,000 and a house allowance depending on the area of deployment.

On the other hand, support staff cleaners will be tasked with undertaking sanitary cleaning in the area of deployment; performing messengerial duties and undertaking any other related duties.

Interested candidates must have a Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade ‘D’ plain or its equivalent qualification and a Certificate in computer application skills from a recognised institution.

The cleaners will earn a salary of between Ksh18,250 and Ksh22,720 per month. They will also be entitled to a commuter allowance of Ksh3000 a leave allowance of Ksh4,000, and a house allowance depending on the area of deployment.

How to Apply

Interested individuals are required to download the PSC2, which can be downloaded from the Public Service Commission website www.publicservice.go.ke.

They should complete the application form and send it to the Principal Secretary’s office- Ministry of Defence, P.O. Box 40668 - 00100, NAIROBI.

Alternatively, the applications can be hand-delivered to Ulinzi House gate off Lenana Road.

The deadline for submitting the applications is January 20, 2026.

This comes days after the Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) announced 290 vacant positions in the authority.

In an advertisement on Tuesday, December 23, KeRRA invited qualified Kenyans to apply for the positions.

The vacant positions included Assistant Director – Roads, Assistant Director – Planning, Assistant Director – QA & Compliance, Assistant Director – Social Safeguards, Assistant Director – Legal Affairs, Assistant Director – Finance and Accounts, Assistant Director – Administration, Assistant Director – Internal Audit, Assistant Director – Public Affairs & Communication, Assistant Director – Human Resource Management & Development, Principal Legal Officer, Principal Engineer, Principal ICT Officer (Network & Infrastructure), Principal ICT Officer (Database & Applications), Principal Public Affairs and Communication, Principal HRM & D and Principal Administration Officer.

Interested candidates are required to email their duly signed application letter, an updated curriculum vitae indicating the names of at least three professional referees, copies of academic and professional certificates, and a copy of their national identity card. The job title and job reference number should be indicated in the subject line, and the application should be sent to [email protected].

The application letter should be addressed to the Director General, Kenya Rural Roads Authority, P.O. Box 48151-00100, Nairobi-Kenya.

The deadline for submitting applications is January 13, 2026, at 5 pm.