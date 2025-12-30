Editor's Review Bosire is the first Kenyan and an African to be elected to the global body.

Kenya Sugar Board CEO Jude Bosire has been elected to the International Sugar Organization (ISO), an intergovernmental body bringing together sugar-producing and sugar-consuming countries to promote cooperation, transparency, and stability in the global sugar market.

In a statement on Monday, December 29, National Treasury and Economic Planning Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo congratulated Bosire on his election, describing it as a historic moment for Keny and the African continent.

He noted that Bosire is the first Kenyan and an African to be elected to the global body.

"Congratulations to Jude Chesire, Chief Executive Officer of the Kenya Sugar Board, on his election as Chairman of the International Sugar Organization.

"This historic achievement marks the first time a Kenyan and an African have been elected to lead this global body, underscoring Kenya’s growing leadership and influence in the international sugar sector," he said.

Kiptoo attributed the achievement to ongoing reforms in the sugar industry under President William Ruto’s administration.

"Under the leadership of President William Samoei Ruto, reforms in the sugar sector are now delivering tangible results. Governance has been strengthened, efficiency has improved, and confidence across the industry has been restored.

"Due to better access to fertiliser and other essential farm inputs, farmers are recording improved cane harvests and higher productivity," he added.

File image of Jude Bosire and his spouse during celebrations at their home

Kiptoo further noted that the reforms have translated into better earnings for local farmers, reducing reliance on imports and easing prices for consumers.

"Cane prices have increased from about Ksh4,100 per tonne in 2021 to approximately Ksh5,500 per tonne today, with payments being made on time. These reforms have also contributed to reduced sugar importation.

"As a result, sugar prices on supermarket shelves have become more stable, cheaper, and more affordable for consumers," he further said.

This comes months after Kenya was elected as one of the vice-chairpersons of the International Organization for Mediation (IOMed).

In a statement on Monday October 20, Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei said Kenya was elected to the position during the official inauguration of IOMed in Hong Kong.

Kenya’s Ambassador to China, Willy Bett will represent Kenya in the prestigious position.

"The event graced by Hua Chunying, Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs of the PRC and Mr. John Lee, Chief Executive Officer of Hong Kong, saw H.E Willy Bett, Kenya Ambassador to the PRC, elected as one of two Vice-Chairpersons of the Governing Council of the IOMed," said Sing’Oei.

During the high-level event, Professor Teresa Cheng who previously served as the Secretary for Justice of the Hong Kong SAR, was appointed the first Secretary General of the IOMed while Dr. Sun Jin, was appointed Deputy Secretary General.

IOMed is the newest intergovernmental organization whose treaty negotiation process began in 2023, with the Constitutive instrument being signed on 30th May 2025 in Hong Kong by 38 countries including Kenya.

The IOMed will adjudicate disputes between States, investors and commercial entities through mediation.

According to PS Sing’Oei the organization will provide predictable, flexible, cost effective and efficient mode of dispute resolution, including capacity building for contracting parties.

"Kenya’s membership to IOMed aligns with the country’s leadership in mediation and the promotion of peaceful means to dispute settlement," he added.