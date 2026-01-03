Editor's Review The National Construction Authority (NCA) has revealed the owner of the collapsed multi-storey building that was under construction in South C, Nairobi.

The National Construction Authority (NCA) has issued a statement on the collapse of a multi-storey building that was under construction in South C, Nairobi.

In an update on Friday, January 2, the agency provided details on the location, registration status, and parties involved in the project.

In the statement, the authority first confirmed the occurrence of the collapse, revealing the exact location and nature of the project that was underway at the time of the incident.

"The National Construction Authority (NCA) confirms the collapse of a multi-storey building under construction in South C, Nairobi, near the South C Shopping Centre and Nairobi South Hospital, which occurred in the early hours of the morning of Friday, 2nd January 2026.

"The building was a Proposed Mixed-Use Development on Muhho Avenue, plot number 68/1306. South C Ward, Lang'ata Sub County," the statement read.

NCA then addressed the project’s regulatory status, revealing that it had been registered but was non-compliant at the time of collapse, and named the developer and contractor on record.

Further details released by the agency identified the consultants responsible for the project, including the architect, engineer, and quantity surveyor.

"The project was registered by the Authority on 8th November 2023, and at the time of collapse, it was non-compliant. The developer on record is Abyan Consulting Limited, the same company which also served as the contractor (77721/B/0923).

"The consultants on record are Architect Gideon Chege Mwangi (A2010), Engineer Peter Kimani Kireru (A3687) and Quantity Surveyor James Kirika Njoroge (Q1126)," the statement added.

NCA also provided information on the contractor’s registration category and disclosed the identity of the company’s sole director.

"The contractor is registered under the category of NCA 4 (Building Works). The sole company director is Yussuf Mohamed Yussuf," the statement further read.

NCA further stated that emergency teams were swiftly deployed and that rescue and security operations were still in progress as investigations continue.

"Upon receiving the incident report, emergency response teams were immediately deployed to the site. At the time of issuing this statement, search-and-rescue operations and site securing activities were ongoing, in coordination with relevant emergency and security agencies. A comprehensive report will be issued at the conclusion of the investigation," the statement continued.

Elsewhere, earlier Friday, the Nairobi City County issued a statement following the collapse of a multi-storey building in South C on Friday, January 2, triggering a large-scale emergency response.

In a statement, the Southern Borough Manager, Dabasso Wario, said emergency and rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the scene, with initial assessments indicating a severe structural failure.

"Early this morning, a fourteen-floor multi-storey building collapsed at Plot No. 209/5909/10 located along Kiganjo Muhoho Avenue Junction, South C Ward, Lang'ata Sub County within the Southern Borough of Nairobi City County.

"Nairobi City County Government (NCCG) immediately deployed emergency and rescue response teams to the scene. Preliminary assessments confirm that the incident involved a pancake collapse of a 14-floor building," the statement read.

Authorities further revealed that two individuals are believed to be trapped beneath the debris, prompting a coordinated multi-agency rescue effort.

"Two people are believed to be trapped within the debris. Emergency response and rescue operations are underway supported by equipment from Nairobi City County, one excavator from the National Youth Service (NYS), the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Disaster Response Battalion, and the Nairobi Fire Brigade, who are jointly managing the operations," the statement added.

Additionally, to ensure coordination and efficiency, a command centre has been set up at the site as rescue and debris removal continue simultaneously.

"A command centre has been established, and debris removal is proceeding in parallel with the primary search phase," the statement revealed.

County officials also warned that a nearby building could be at risk due to the impact and vibrations caused by the collapse, with specialized monitoring equipment deployed to track any structural movement.

"An adjacent 14-floor building has been identified as a high-risk structure, with potential structural compromise resulting from vibrations and impact caused by the collapse. Theodolite and laser equipment have been deployed within the cold zone to continuously monitor the adjacent building for wall tilting, leaning columns, crack widening, floor sagging, vertical and horizontal angular deviations, alignment shifts, tilts, and ground subsidence as rescue operations continue," the statement continued.

The county government said safety measures are being intensified in the surrounding area and promised further communication as investigations continue.

"Further updates will be issued as the situation evolves. The safety of the surrounding neighborhood is our second highest priority, because of the impact of the collapse, an adjacent 16-floor building is being closely monitored. Investigations into the cause of the collapse is currently underway," the statement concluded.