The Ministry of Education has dismissed claims circulating on social media that the 2025 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) results have been released.

In a statement on Saturday, January 3, Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba dismissed claims that the results were already out and that Kapsabet High School had emerged top nationally.

"Treat such fake and misleading news with the contempt it deserves," the CS urged the public to ignore the reports.

Elsewhere, this comes days after the Ministry of Education announced adjustments to the Grade 10 Senior School placement process, opening a new window for learners and parents seeking revisions.

In a statement on Friday, January 2, Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba Migos confirmed that the first revision of placements has already been concluded and that learners who have been placed can now access their joining instructions online.

"The first revision of placements to Grade 10 of Senior School was completed on 29th December, 2025. Joining instructions for learners already placed have been accessible on the placement portal ([www.placement.education.go.ke](http://www.placement.education.go.ke)) effective 30th December, 2025," the statement read.

Migos further announced that learners who are dissatisfied with their current placement will be given another chance to request a review within a specified period.

"As earlier indicated, interested learners will have a further opportunity to apply for review of their placement from 6th January, 2026, to 9th January, 2026," the statement added.

Migos explained that the second review phase is intended to allow families to formally justify why a learner’s placement should be reconsidered, provided the reasons given can be verified.

"The revision will provide parents, guardians and learners the opportunity to provide legitimate and verifiable grounds to justify a reconsideration of the initial or revised placement," the statement further read.

Migos also explained that the review mechanism has been structured to protect learners’ right to education, make effective use of available school resources, and respond to genuine placement challenges through accessible channels.

"In order to ensure unhindered access to education and enhance optimal utilization of available resources while addressing genuine outstanding placement needs, requests for further review may be initiated through the learner's Junior School or at the Senior School of interest," the statement continued.

Migos also clarified that all applications for placement review must follow established procedures and be submitted by school heads through the official system to ensure consistency and accountability.

"The requests shall be submitted by the Head of Institution through the placement portal and duly processed in accordance with the protocols that have already been issued by the Ministry," the statement concluded.