Editor's Review KWS has temporarily restricted tourist access through one of the entry points to Tsavo National Park after several tour vans were reported stranded inside the park.

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has temporarily restricted tourist access through one of the entry points to Tsavo National Park after several tour vans were reported stranded inside the park.

In an update on Sunday, March 8, KWS confirmed that the situation involving the stranded vehicles had been resolved and that all affected visitors had been safely escorted out of the park.

"Visitors are hereby informed that all fifteen (15) vans that had earlier been reported stranded within the park have been safely escorted out," the statement read.

KWS also announced that one of the park’s access points would be temporarily closed to incoming tourists as a precaution while the situation continues to be managed.

"Additionally, Sala Gate has been notified to temporarily suspend further entry of tourists into the park through this gate until further notice," the statement added.

KWS advised visitors and tour operators to remain in contact with their travel agencies for updates and guidance regarding the temporary suspension.

"Visitors and tour operators are kindly requested to take note of this update and liaise with the relevant umbrella travel agencies for further communication," the statement concluded.

File image of Tsavo East National Park

This comes weeks after KWS issued a notice warning visitors and tour operators of temporary access disruptions at Tsavo East National Park following ongoing heavy rainfall.

In the advisory released on Friday, February 27, the agency confirmed that some key access routes within the park have been rendered impassable.

"Visitors and tour operators are advised that the following access routes are currently impassable due to ongoing heavy rainfall: Malindi – Sala Gate; and Sala Gate – Aruba Area," the agency said.

However, KWS assured visitors that alternative access points remain open and operational to ensure continued access to the park.

"Visitors are encouraged to use the following alternative entry points: Bachuma Gate and Voi Gate (via Voi). Visitor safety remains our highest priority, and we sincerely appreciate your cooperation and understanding during these temporary disruptions," the agency added.