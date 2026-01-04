Editor's Review The Ministry of Health noted that unsubstantiated claims of faith-based healing pose a danger to human life.

The Ministry of Health has hinted at disciplinary action against professional medical practitioners who validated the claims of miraculous healing of HIV/AIDS patients.

Dr. David Owuor, a supposed prophet and founder of the Holiness and Repentance Ministries, claimed to have healed patients who had previously tested positive for the dreaded disease.

During his crusade in Nakuru during the 2026 New Year crossover, Owuor paraded patients whom he claimed he had healed and later sought the validation of a group of medical doctors who confirmed the healings had occurred.

The spectacle sparked reactions from Kenyans; now the Ministry of Health is intervening with decisive measures and actions.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale sanctioned a probe into the matter, instructing the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) to investigate the conduct of the medics.

The ministry directed the medics in question to table scientific proof that informed their verdict to approve Owuor's claims.

"The Ministry has directed the KMPDC to immediately investigate the medical professionals who publicly testified to such claims during a recent crusade. These practitioners must provide full clinical documentation and scientific proof," Duale said.

Health CS Aden Duale ordered investigations into the conduct of medics who approved Prophet David Owuor's claims that he healed HIV/AIDS victims.

Should the medics fail to produce proof of the healings, they risk being suspended from practising in Kenya.

Besides, their practising licences would also be revoked, Duale said.

The ministry declared that it would not turn a blind eye to the attempts by some quarters to substitute rudimentary medical support with faith-based interventions for whatever reasons.

The CS stated that issues concerning health and human life must be anchored in scientific principles, ethical standards, and evidence‑based medical practices.

"Failure to do so will attract serious disciplinary action, including possible suspension or revocation of licences for professional misconduct and violation of medical ethics. The Ministry will not tolerate the misuse of medical authority to mislead the public, endanger patients or undermine trust in the healthcare system," Duale added.

Duale noted that unsubstantiated claims blessed by licensed medical practitioners constitute medical misinformation and pose a direct threat to human life and public safety.

The government's intervention came amid Prophet Owuor's insistence on the viability of faith-based interventions in such ailments as HIV/AIDS.

In a statement issued on Sunday, January 5, the prominent preacher noted that his ministry possesses medical records documenting numerous cases of individuals who report being healed during his crusades.

Owuor appealed to the Ministry of Health and KMPDC to subject these testimonies to rigorous medical evaluation.

"Given that we have extensive medical documentation spanning numerous cases, we're calling on the Government of Kenya, through the Ministry of Health and the KMPDC, to conduct a thorough, formal investigation of these documented healings. We're not asking for blind acceptance. We're asking for an examination," he said.

He further added that the outcome of such an investigation should be made public so that Kenyans can reach informed conclusions.

"Once the said investigation is complete, we believe the findings should be made public. Kenyans deserve to know what's actually happening, whether these healings hold up under scrutiny or not," he added.

Besides HIV/AIDS victims, Owuor claims to possess the power to heal the crippled.