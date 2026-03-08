Editor's Review Kenya Met has warned that moderate to heavy rainfall will continue across Nairobi and neighbouring counties over the next 24 hours.

The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned that moderate to heavy rainfall will continue across Nairobi and neighbouring counties over the next 24 hours.

In an update on Sunday, March 8, the weather agency cautioned residents to remain vigilant as saturated soils and ongoing showers could still trigger flooding in several areas.

According to the department, rainfall intensity has reduced slightly compared to the peak period between 4 and 7 March, when heavy downpours were recorded across the Nairobi Metropolitan region.

However, the agency warned that moderate to heavy showers accompanied by isolated thunderstorms are still expected across the metropolitan area.

The weather office noted that the risk of flooding remains high because the ground has already been heavily saturated by prolonged rainfall experienced since late February.

The 24-hour forecast from 09:00 Sunday to 09:00 Monday indicates that showers will be widespread across Nairobi County, with isolated heavier rainfall expected in several parts of the city.

Areas likely to experience intense rainfall include southern Embakasi, Kibra, Makadara, Kamukunji, as well as parts of Roysambu, Westlands, Dagoretti and Kasarani.

Neighbouring counties are also expected to experience significant rainfall during the same period.

In Kiambu County, showers are forecast in Gatundu, Thika, Juja, Ruiru, Limuru, Kikuyu, Kabete and Githunguri.

File image of a flooded road

Meanwhile, parts of Kajiado County, particularly the northern, western and central areas, are also expected to receive rainfall.

In Machakos County, showers are predicted in Kathiani, Machakos Town, Matungulu, Yatta and northern sections of the county.

The meteorological department urged residents, motorists and local authorities to remain alert, noting that continued rainfall combined with already saturated ground conditions could lead to localized flooding, especially in low-lying and poorly drained areas.

Elsewhere, the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has temporarily restricted tourist access through one of the entry points to Tsavo National Park after several tour vans were reported stranded inside the park.

In an update on Sunday, KWS confirmed that the situation involving the stranded vehicles had been resolved and that all affected visitors had been safely escorted out of the park.

"Visitors are hereby informed that all fifteen (15) vans that had earlier been reported stranded within the park have been safely escorted out," the statement read.

KWS also announced that one of the park’s access points would be temporarily closed to incoming tourists as a precaution while the situation continues to be managed.

"Additionally, Sala Gate has been notified to temporarily suspend further entry of tourists into the park through this gate until further notice," the statement added.

KWS advised visitors and tour operators to remain in contact with their travel agencies for updates and guidance regarding the temporary suspension.

"Visitors and tour operators are kindly requested to take note of this update and liaise with the relevant umbrella travel agencies for further communication," the statement concluded.