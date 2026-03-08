Editor's Review Kindiki and Gachagua had been expected to share a Podium for the first time, but police intervened.

Kaaga grounds in North Imenti, Meru County, almost turned into a theatre of political showdown on Sunday, March 8.

The venue played host to the faithful of the Methodist Church in Kenya (MCK), who had gathered for the induction of Reverend David Muthuia Mwiti as the Bishop of Kaaga Synod.

In attendance as the chief guest was Deputy President Kithure Kindiki.

Kindiki had been expected to share stage with former deputy president Rigathi Gachagua and other United Opposition principals.

However, as if sent to assess the situation, the handlers of the opposition honchos showed up at the grounds but would not be allowed to access the function.

Police stood their guard at the entrance, sending the opposition loyalists away.

According to sources, the police deliberately blocked their entry, perhaps to forestall political chaos that would have likely happened due to clashing of Gachagua and Kindiki's sides.

The opposition activists left disgruntled, with some accusing the Methodist Church of entertaining politics.

Lawyer Ndegwa Njiru, who was among the opposition team, claimed that an assistant to Gachagua had been arrested in the standoff.

Meanwhile, Gachagua and his colleagues arrived in Buuri to attend church service at East Africa Pentecostal Church, Njotene Church Parish.

The drama came weeks after skirmishes at a Nyeri Church where Gachagua and his allies had attended.

It was on January 25 when tear gas canisters were launched into St. Peters ACK Church in Witima, Nyeri County.

Members of the public take off from St. Stephene ACK Church Witima after a teargas incident.

The chaos disrupted the church service, with the opposition honchos blaming the government for targeting them.

The matter attracted nationwide attention after it was revealed that several political figures, among them Gachagua, were present during the incident.

In its statement, the National Police Service (NPS) condemned the occurrence as both unfortunate and unacceptable, explaining that a teargas canister had been hurled into the church mid-service, sparking panic and damaging property.

The NPS added that swift measures were taken by senior commanders, directing criminal investigators and internal affairs officers to intervene and manage the situation.

Additionally, the police cautioned those responsible for the disturbance, emphasizing that acts of violence have no place in houses of worship and that anyone found culpable would face the full weight of the law.

“The NPS reminds Kenyans that it strongly opposes violence in all forms, and those identified as perpetrators of this reckless disruption of the church service will be dealt with firmly and without delay in accordance with the law. Churches are sacred spaces and must remain free from political disputes or any kind of violence,” the police declared.