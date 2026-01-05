Editor's Review Police in Marsabit have arrested a young woman and an unlicensed medical practitioner following the discovery of a six-month-old foetus in Drib-Gombo area.

In a statement on Sunday, January 4, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the arrests followed police action after members of the public raised an alarm over the gruesome discovery.

In a statement on Sunday, January 4, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the arrests followed police action after members of the public raised an alarm over the gruesome discovery.

"The arrests came after disturbing reports from Malkalakore village in Drib-Gombo, where residents discovered a lifeless male foetus, estimated to be six months old, wrapped in clothing.

"Police swiftly responded, recovering the body and transferring it to the Marsabit Referral Mortuary for preservation," the statement read.

Investigators then focused on a 23-year-old woman who had recently been seen heavily pregnant but was suddenly no longer pregnant.

"Investigations quickly zeroed in on Wario, who had been visibly pregnant just days earlier but was suddenly not pregnant and without a child.

"Interrogated by officers, she confessed to being the mother of the deceased foetus, leading police straight to the unlicensed clinic where the abortion had been performed," the statement added.

Following her confession, detectives moved to the clinic where the procedure was allegedly carried out and discovered that it was operating illegally, with evidence suggesting recent medical activity.

At the clinic, officers found Muthuri operating without registration, with a search uncovering assorted drugs and surgical tools, some stained with fresh blood.

The DCI further stated that the woman required urgent medical attention following the procedure and was taken to hospital before being placed in police custody together with the suspect who performed the abortion.

"Wario was rushed to Marsabit Referral Hospital for urgent medical care, and later, together with Muthuri, was escorted to Marsabit Police Station, where they are currently being processed ahead of their arraignment," the statement concluded.

This comes days after detectives arrested a man in connection with the brutal murder of a 60-year-old woman whose disappearance was initially reported as a missing person case in Nyandarua County.

In a statement on Wednesday, December 24, the DCI said the suspect, who has been identified as the deceased’s son, was tracked down following forensic-led investigations.

The killing of Millicent Wahura Mwangi has shocked residents of Nyandarua Central Sub-County, with investigators revealing that the case took a grim turn days after she was reported missing.

"What was first reported at Olkalou Police Station as a missing person case soon took a grim twist after preliminary findings pointed to foul play. Three days later, on November 14, 2025, passers-by at Rumathi village, about 37 kilometres away from Olkalou, along the Malewa-Kipipiri road, stumbled upon a female torso stuffed in a sack, clad in a whitish blouse with blue and black stripes, and dumped by the roadside," the statement read.

According to detectives, police officers responded immediately and began efforts to recover the remaining body parts, though those attempts were unsuccessful.

"Police officers from Kipipiri Police Station rushed to the scene, meticulously documented it, and mounted a search for the missing body parts, but the effort bore no fruit. The torso was moved to JM Kariuki Memorial Funeral Home for preservation, identification, and autopsy," the statement added.

Investigators further stated that the family was informed of the discovery, leading to a painful confirmation of the victim’s identity.

"With the case now confirmed as murder, detectives from the DCI Homicide Investigations Unit took over the probe, and working jointly with Nyandarua Central Sub-County detectives, a painstaking manhunt was launched for the culprit," the statement further read.

According to the DCI, through forensic intelligence, detectives were able to narrow down on a key suspect linked to the crime.

"Through forensic intelligence, investigators trailed down and arrested the prime suspect, Benson Maina Mwangi, the deceased’s second-born son, on November 20, 2025, at his hideout in Kamulu," the statement continued.

The suspect was subsequently arraigned in court, where investigators sought additional time to complete their inquiries. He remains in custody pending further mention of the case.

Detectives later returned to the field alongside forensic experts to recover items believed to have been used or disposed of after the killing.

"Yesterday, December 23, 2025, homicide detectives and forensic experts conducted a scene re-enactment exercise. Guided by the suspect, the team proceeded to River Malewa in Nyandarua Central, where an underwater search led to the recovery of crucial exhibits, among them a machete believed to be the murder weapon, a bedsheet, a blanket, and other items the suspect disposed of after killing his mother," the statement concluded.