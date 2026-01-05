Editor's Review The ODPP has ordered an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collapse of a multi-storey building in South C, Nairobi.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has ordered an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collapse of a multi-storey building in South C, Nairobi.

In a statement on Sunday, January 4, the ODPP said the directive is intended to ensure that everyone who played a role in facilitating the unsafe construction is held accountable.

The ODPP added that the Inspector General of Police has been instructed to act without delay and submit findings within a week.

"Towards holding every person who enabled the unsafe construction to account, whether public or private individuals, the DPP has directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to immediately initiate and or expedite investigations into the circumstances surrounding the said incident and to submit a comprehensive report thereon to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) within seven (7) days from today," the statement read.

The ODPP further explained that the investigation must include the recording of statements from all key individuals connected to the project before the matter is forwarded for prosecutorial review.

"The DPP has directed the IGP to record statements from all relevant persons including the developer and the contractor, and the persons responsible for the relevant building and construction approvals, inspections and enforcement, and forward the resultant file for perusal and action within 7 days from the date hereof," the statement added.

Elsewhere, this comes days after the National Construction Authority (NCA) issued a statement on the collapse of a multi-storey building that was under construction in South C, Nairobi.

In an update on Friday, January 2, the agency provided details on the location, registration status, and parties involved in the project.

In the statement, the authority first confirmed the occurrence of the collapse, revealing the exact location and nature of the project that was underway at the time of the incident.

"The National Construction Authority (NCA) confirms the collapse of a multi-storey building under construction in South C, Nairobi, near the South C Shopping Centre and Nairobi South Hospital, which occurred in the early hours of the morning of Friday, 2nd January 2026.

"The building was a Proposed Mixed-Use Development on Muhho Avenue, plot number 68/1306. South C Ward, Lang'ata Sub County," the statement read.

NCA then addressed the project’s regulatory status, revealing that it had been registered but was non-compliant at the time of collapse, and named the developer and contractor on record.

Further details released by the agency identified the consultants responsible for the project, including the architect, engineer, and quantity surveyor.

"The project was registered by the Authority on 8th November 2023, and at the time of collapse, it was non-compliant. The developer on record is Abyan Consulting Limited, the same company which also served as the contractor (77721/B/0923).

"The consultants on record are Architect Gideon Chege Mwangi (A2010), Engineer Peter Kimani Kireru (A3687) and Quantity Surveyor James Kirika Njoroge (Q1126)," the statement added.

NCA also provided information on the contractor’s registration category and disclosed the identity of the company’s sole director.

"The contractor is registered under the category of NCA 4 (Building Works). The sole company director is Yussuf Mohamed Yussuf," the statement further read.

NCA further stated that emergency teams were swiftly deployed and that rescue and security operations were still in progress as investigations continue.

"Upon receiving the incident report, emergency response teams were immediately deployed to the site. At the time of issuing this statement, search-and-rescue operations and site securing activities were ongoing, in coordination with relevant emergency and security agencies. A comprehensive report will be issued at the conclusion of the investigation," the statement continued.