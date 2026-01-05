Editor's Review The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has revealed that more than 231,000 Kenyans visited national parks and reserves during the December festive season.

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has revealed that more than 300,000 visitors toured national parks and reserves during the December festive season.

In an update on Monday, January 5, KWS said out of the over 300,000 visitors, 231,000 were Kenyan citizens and residents, while 82,500 were foreigners.

“As we close the Jiachilie in Kenya Parks Festive Season, we say asante sana to every visitor who chose Kenya Parks in December 2025.

“Over 300,000 visitors experienced our parks and reserves: 231,000 Kenyan citizens and residents, the true cornerstone of Kenya’s tourism, and 82,500 non-residents who joined us from across the world,” KWS stated.

The service said it remains committed to supporting Kenya’s tourism growth through wildlife, adventure, and sustainable tourism, and the vision to reach 5 million visitors by 2028.

File image of tourists at the Maasai Mara National Reserve.

Further, KWS encouraged Kenyans and non-residents to continue exploring Kenya’s parks in 2026.

“2026 is here. More experiences, more access, more conservation impact - and more reasons to explore Kenya parks,” KWS added.

On December 26, KWS announced a special Boxing Day entry offer for families and groups to visit national parks, sanctuaries, and marine parks.

In a statement, KWS said the limited-time promotion was designed to make wildlife experiences more affordable for Kenyan citizens as the year draws to a close.

The offers, which ran until December 31, 2025, applied across selected parks, sanctuaries, and marine parks countrywide.

Under the Boxing Day group package, families of five visiting sanctuaries and marine parks received free entry for one child aged between six and 17 years.

In addition, for every five passengers travelling in a five-seater vehicle, one child was granted free entry.

The service also announced that visitors using a full 25-seater bus would enjoy free entry for two adults, while those travelling in seven-seater vans or eight-seater Land Cruisers would receive free entry for one adult.

The festive deal also extended to accommodation within selected park facilities. Visitors who booked a three-night stay received a fourth night free, an offer intended to encourage longer stays.