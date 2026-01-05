Editor's Review The MP claimed that former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has resorted to threats and insults in an attempt to coerce her into joining DCP.

Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba has spoken on defecting from the UDA Party to the DCP Party, insisting she remains loyal to UDA until the end of her current term in 2027.

In a statement on Monday, January 5, the MP claimed that former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has resorted to threats and insults in an attempt to coerce her into joining DCP.

Wamuchomba noted that similar tactics were used against her during Gachagua's tenure as Deputy President when she opposed the Finance Bill 2023.

"Now former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is using threats and insults to intimidate me to join DCP Party. When he was DP, he did the same to intimidate me when I voted 'No' for the Finance Bill 2023. God deflated him painfully," she said.

Wamuchomba also questioned Gachagua’s claims of leadership within the DCP, arguing that official records do not even list him as a registered official of the party.

"He 'started' a party which he claims is a 'mlima' party and all of us must join. Yet from ORPP records, he’s not even an official, let alone a party leader," she added.

Wamuchomba further accused Kiambu Senator Karungo Thang'wa of being used to undermine leaders who have declined to associate with DCP, while still holding an elected position under UDA.

She challenged leaders linked to the party to resign and seek fresh mandates through DCP if they are confident in its popularity.

"He’s using Kiambu Senator Karungo Thang'wa to demean those not in the party. Karungo is still a UDA senator screaming about another party. If really this party is strong, why can’t Senators Karungo, Methu Muhia and Joe Nyutu resign first, then we elect them through their new party?" she posed.

Wamuchomba made it clear that she has no intention of defecting and will remain in UDA through to the next general election.

"I’m not joining the DCP Party, and I’m in UDA till 2027," he concluded.

This comes months after Wamuchomba denied allegations that she betrayed allies after visiting the family of the leader of the Majority in the National Assembly, Kimani Ichung’wah, following the death of his father.

In a statement on Thursday, September 18, she explained that she went to visit the family to offer her condolences, noting that Ichung’wah’s elder sister is her longtime friend and supporter.

Wamuchomba dismissed claims circulating online that Ichung’wah disclosed that she has been leaking information about the opposition to the government side.

The MP said she challenged those sharing the claims to table evidence of the betrayal, adding that no clip had been produced.

"Hon Kimani made a speech in my presence and never mentioned or spoke what the section of media is reporting, and even if he said anything, how credible is he? I have challenged them to produce a clip as evidence, and none has done so, though some have rendered apologies.

"From this experience, I have been branded a traitor, a betrayer out of my sincere act of mercy for something I didn’t say or do," she stated.

Wamuchomba expressed disappointment that her act of mercy had been misinterpreted, accusing her detractors of political bullying aimed at silencing her.

"I have not betrayed my people, and I will not. My resolve is clear; I will not be intimidated to support or join anyone I don’t believe in. I will not join in tribal rhetoric that solves no problems for Kenyans, just for political correctness.

"I take this as a signal of political bullying and a way of silencing me. But I refuse to surrender my dreams to negative noises," she said.

Further, Wamuchomba emphasized that she will neither praise a failed system nor cheer leaders she termed as selfish political patrons.

"I will continue to write history in this country. I am the woman for the job," she concluded.