CCTV footage from Cedars restaurant in Kilimani has revealed the moment Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai clashed with Embakasi East MP Babu Owino on Saturday, January 3.

In the footage, Babu is seen rising from his seat in a different gazebo at 4:01 PM and walking towards another gazebo where Alai was sitting alongside a group of six men.

The Embakasi East MP exchanged handshakes and shared brief words with the other individuals, but after nearly 2 minutes and 32 seconds, Alai was captured shoving Babu.

The altercation between Alai and Babu escalated quickly, with the MCA pushing the Embakasi East lawmaker and slapping him.

Alai then pulled out what seemed like a firearm and cocked it. The firearm was, however, seized by one of the men who was with Alai in the Gazebo.

File image of Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino.

At 4:10 PM, Alai and Babu appear to have calmed down and were seated in a gazebo; however, the calm was short-lived as Alai is seen throwing something at the ODM MP.

The Kileleshwa MCA then grabbed a chair to throw at Babu, but the lawmaker quickly threw one at him.

Meanwhile, the customers who were at the restaurant took to their heels for their safety as the commotion continued.

Later, Babu slowly exited the Cedars restaurant through gate 1.

This comes after Alai denied pulling out a gun on Babu during the altercation on Saturday.

Speaking on Monday, January 5, Alai said he had a gun on his waist, but a man who was next to him took it during the confrontation with Babu.

“He kept pushing my head, so when I stood up and pushed him back, he has now brought in other issues because I didn’t draw a gun on him.

“There was a gun on my waist, but I didn’t draw it. The person sitting next to me saw the gun because I was wearing a shirt only and took the gun, and then Babu claims I drew a gun on him,” Alai said.

On the other hand, Babu claimed that Alai drew a gun on him and hit him on the chest with it.

According to the Embakasi East MP, Alai attacked him over sustained attacks against his wife on the internet, claiming that Babu was behind the vitriol through his loyalists.

"I further pointed out that I do not even engage him personally, and therefore could not have engaged his wife. At that point, Hon. Alai became aggressive, pushed me, drew a pistol, and struck me on the chest and jaw with it, all in full view of patrons at the establishment," Babu said in a statement.