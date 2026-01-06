Editor's Review The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has issued a fresh update on the ongoing probe into the death of veteran politician Cyrus Jirongo.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has issued a fresh update on the ongoing probe into the death of veteran politician Cyrus Jirongo.

In a statement on Monday, January 5, the DCI outlined steps taken since the fatal incident, the witnesses interviewed, and the preliminary findings, while urging restraint from the public and political leaders as investigations near completion.

"The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) wishes to update the public on the ongoing investigations into the tragic death of Hon. Cyrus Jirongo, which occurred on the night of 13th December 2025 at Karai area along the Nakuru-Nairobi Highway.

"Following the incident, the DCI promptly launched thorough investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding the tragedy. A multi-disciplinary team, comprising Homicide detectives, experts from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau, and forensic specialists from the National Forensic Laboratory, was deployed," the statement read.

DCI explained that investigators recorded statements from several key witnesses, including close family members, crew of the bus involved, petrol station staff, and political leaders who interacted with the deceased shortly before his death.

"Furthermore, the investigative team recorded statements from several key witnesses, including Mrs. Ann Lanoi Pertet, the deceased's wife and the first family member contacted after the incident; Mr. Tiras Kamau Githinji, the driver of the ill-fated bus; Mr. Manoah Ekokwa Alukoya Olasi, the bus conductor; and staff members from Eagol petrol station.

"Additionally, Rt. Hon. Moses Wetang'ula, Mr. Rebman Malala, and Mr. Ibrahim Sambuli-who had an interaction with the deceased at Karen Oasis restaurant in the evening of 12th December, 2025-voluntarily came forward to provide the investigators with their accounts of the events," the statement added.

According to the DCI, more witnesses later came forward, including passengers from the bus involved and the driver of an alleged rescue vehicle, whose statements were also captured to aid the inquiry.

"Further, seven passengers from the ill-fated bus presented themselves to assist in the investigation, and their statements were also recorded. The detectives also recorded a statement from Julius Kiprotich Chelule, the driver of the alleged rescue bus Reg. No. KCU 573A," the statement further read.

Based on the evidence analysed so far, the DCI stated that preliminary findings point to a road traffic accident, with no indication of criminal intent.

The agency added that the file will be forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions once remaining processes are concluded.

"Based on the evidence gathered and analysed to date, the incident appears to be a road traffic accident, with no indications of foul play.

"Upon conclusion of the remaining investigative processes, the investigation file will be forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) for appropriate directions, including potential criminal charges against the PSV driver, in line with the available evidence," the statement continued.

DCI also cautioned the public and leaders against speculation, warning that premature statements could interfere with the integrity of the investigations and cause unnecessary anxiety.

"We urge the public and political leaders to exercise restraint and refrain from making speculative or unsubstantiated statements that could prejudice the investigative process or cause undue public anxiety," the statement concluded.

File image of Cyrus Jirongo's wrecked vehicle

This comes days after the DCI provided an update on investigations into the fatal road accident.

Central to the inquiry is a white Toyota Probox that was captured on CCTV footage at Eagol Petrol Station shortly before the fatal crash occurred.

In a statement on Thursday, December 25, the DCI said detectives travelled to Nakuru County to trace and interview individuals linked to the Probox seen on CCTV footage.

"In the ongoing inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the death of Hon. Cyrus Jirongo, who tragically succumbed to injuries sustained in a fatal road traffic accident, a team of detectives travelled to Keringet in Kuresoi South, Nakuru County, to trace and interview the individuals linked to motor vehicle registration number KDJ 564E, a white Toyota Probox, which was captured on CCTV at Eagol Petrol Station, entering the premises shortly after the deceased drove in and exited," the statement read.

After recording statements, investigators established the registered ownership of the vehicle and who was responsible for managing it at the time.

"Statements were recorded from the individuals concerned, confirming that the said vehicle is registered to Hon. William Mutai, the Member of County Assembly for Keringet Ward and Majority Leader of the Nakuru County Assembly, and the same is managed by his wife," the statement added.

The DCI then outlined how the vehicle allegedly came into the possession of another individual shortly before the accident.

"It is alleged that, on December 11, 2025, the wife hired out the vehicle to Denis Kipyegon Koech, who intended to transport family members to JKIA, Nairobi, to receive their son returning from New Mexico University in the USA," the statement further read.

Investigators further detailed the timeline of the family’s journey from Nakuru to Nairobi and the events that led to their return trip later that night.

"Denis Koech and his family departed Keringet for Nairobi on December 12, 2025, arriving at JKIA at 5:00 p.m. Their son’s flight landed at around 10:00 p.m., and after completing clearance formalities, the family commenced their return journey to Keringet shortly after midnight," the statement explained.

According to the recorded statements, the family’s journey back coincided with worsening weather conditions, prompting a brief stop at the petrol station where they encountered the deceased moments before the crash.

"While en route, and upon reaching Karai, the scene of the accident, they stopped at Eagol Petrol Station to refill their wiper fluid due to poor visibility. During this brief stop, they observed the deceased exiting the station and heading in the Nairobi direction. Moments later, as they refilled the fluid, they heard a loud bang and saw a bus dragging the deceased’s vehicle," the statement continued.

The DCI also described what the occupants of the Probox allegedly did immediately after the crash, including their limited involvement at the scene.

"After completing the refill, they exited the petrol station and briefly stopped near the accident scene at the request of the petrol station guard, who sought their assistance in rescuing the victim. They did not alight from their vehicle but instead used their headlights to illuminate the wreckage, as it was dark and no other vehicles had yet arrived," the statement added.

Investigators concluded by explaining how the family eventually left the scene and only later realised the identity of the victim involved in the crash.

"They left the scene after other motorists began to arrive and traffic started building up, proceeding with their journey and arriving home at around 6:00 a.m., where they later learned that the victim of the accident was Hon. Cyrus Jirongo," the statement concluded.