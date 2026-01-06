Editor's Review Eldas MP Adan Keynan has called on the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) to investigate DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua after he alleged that a mall in Eastleigh was constructed using proceeds of the Minnesota health fraud.

In a statement on Tuesday, January 6, Keynan said the former Deputy President knowingly and deliberately made a false and malicious claim against the mall.

The Jubilee MP said the NCIC should investigate Gachagua's remarks and take appropriate legal action against him.

“I therefore formally call upon the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) to urgently investigate the inflammatory and unfounded statements made by Mr. Rigathi Gachagua and to institute appropriate legal action in respect of hate speech and ethnic incitement,” said Keynan.

The Eldas lawmaker also demanded that Gachagua retract his remarks and issue a public apology.

File image of Eldas MP Adan Keynan.

“Mr. Gachagua must retract his false and unsubstantiated claims, issue an unreserved public apology, and forthwith cease and desist from engaging in inflammatory rhetoric targeting legitimate investments and lawful businesses in the country,” he stated.

According to Keynan, the mall was developed on land lawfully acquired in 2009 by the same proprietor, where a smaller facility known as Comesa Mall had initially been constructed.

“Any attempt to associate this development with the so-called Minnesota fraud, allegedly occurred between 2022 and 2025, is not only factually and chronologically impossible, but also exposes a shameless, barefaced falsehood utterly devoid of credibility and intellectual honesty,” Keynan remarked.

He also pointed out that the mall was developed through verifiable private equity investments and regulated banking channels.

Speaking on Sunday, January 4, during a church service at AIPCA Kiratina in Kiambu County, Gachagua claimed that the mall was built using proceeds of the Minnesota fraud.

The DCP leader also alleged that the owner of the mall is a business partner of President William Ruto.

Gachagua urged the US government to adopt the same strategy it used to apprehend Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and arrest the suspects linked to the Minnesota fraud in Kenya.

“There is a mall in Eastleigh that was built with that money. The owner of that mall is a business partner of the President. Trump has said he wants to take these people from here, and we welcome that. But yesterday, the President was busy making plans on how the courts would block these people from being extradited.

“We are asking Trump not to bother with the extradition process in Kenya, just do what you did in Venezuela. Send your people with a plane, pick that person up and go charge them,” Gachagua claimed.