Editor's Review The senator requested decisive action against Sifuna, including suspension, removal from parliamentary leadership roles, and possible expulsion from the party.

Migori Senator Eddy Oketch has petitioned the ODM Party leadership seeking the removal of Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna from his position as Secretary General.

In a letter addressed to the ODM Chairperson on Monday, January 5, Oketch accused Sifuna of gross misconduct, indiscipline, and actions deemed harmful to the party’s unity and public standing.

Oketch accused the ODM SG of repeated constitutional breaches between last year and this year, arguing that his conduct amounts to disregard for party rules and national law.

"On various days including but not limited to 30th December, 2025 and 3rd January 2026, the above member who has been holding the position of the Party's Secretary General has treated the Orange Democratic Movement Party to blatant and arrogant violation of the Party Constitution and the Political Parties Act," the letter read.

The letter further claims that Sifuna improperly associated with rival political parties while publicly presenting himself as ODM’s SG and spokesperson, actions that amount to an illegal takeover of powers reserved for the party leader.

"On the said days, the aforementioned party member has closely associated with the Party's perceived opponent political parties while declaring himself as the Secretary General and Spokesperson of the Party. While in this process, he has in his normal fashion arrogantly bragged that the party cannot dictate his political association. Further, his said action is an illegal usurpation of the Party Leader's powers," the letter added.

Oketch also accused Sifuna of repeatedly distancing himself from ODM’s official decision to participate in the broad-based government, despite the existence of a formally endorsed agreement reflecting the party’s position.

"Further, the said member has on several occasions disowned publicly the Party's agreement to work under the broad based government despite the existence of a written agreement duly endorsed by the Party which now reflects the Party's position," the letter further read.

File image of Migori Senator Eddy Oketch

According to the petition, the most serious allegation involves the public disclosure of confidential information related to ODM’s 2022 presidential campaign financing, which Oketch said severely damaged the party’s image and breached constitutional obligations.

"Thirdly, on the said dates as aforementioned, the said Member who holds a very respectable office within the Party has made public remarks on confidential Party affairs concerning the Party's funding of the 2022 Presidential campaigns particularly the source of some funds and their dispatch.

"The revelation of such confidential information which is considered an internal affair greatly jeopardizes the Party's image and public standing. It is a clear breach of his duty under Article 11(1)(f) which requires him to refrain from publishing an or distributing information deemed to be confidential without the proper authority of the regular organ of the Party," the letter continued.

Further, Oketch accused Sifuna of deliberately undermining the party’s progress, arguing that his conduct shows a complete loss of focus and commitment to ODM’s objectives.

"It is clear that the member is on rampage and completely out to sabotage the Party. He has self-declared himself 'Waziri wa Sherehe' and seemingly got lost in the 'Sherehe' and no longer prioritizes the progress of the Party.

"Clearly, there is urgent need for action to be taken to salvage the Party from sinking in his ocean of ego and sea of arrogance and to by immediately relieving him of his duties and allow him to concentrate on Sherehe as the Party continues to build the nation," the letter read.

Oketch requested decisive action against Sifuna, including suspension, removal from parliamentary leadership roles, and possible expulsion from the party.

"Consequently, it is my prayers that: Senator Edwin Sifuna be, immediacy, suspended from discharging his duties or carrying himself as the Secretary General of the Party; Senator Edwin Sifuna be forthwith de-whipped and/or recalled by the Party from all parliamentary leadership positions and committees that he is serving in having been enabled as such by his membership in the Orange Democratic Movement Party whose ideologies he no longer subscribes to; Judging from his actions, Senator Edwin Sifuna be deemed as having resigned from Party membership under the aforementioned provision, initiate the process of having his name struck of the Party Members Register in accordance with the provisions of Section 14A (2) and (3) of the Political Parties Act No. 11 of 2011 of the Laws of Kenya; and In the alternative to (3) above, commence the necessary disciplinary proceedings against Senator Edwin Sifuna for purposes of having him expelled from the Orange Democratic Movement Party if found culpable in accordance with Section 14B of the Political Parties Act No. 11 of 2011 of the Laws of Kenya," the letter concluded.

Elsewhere, this comes a day after Narok Senator Ledama Olekina cautioned Sifuna against advancing his offensive against other officials of ODM.

Sifuna has lately been an aggressor targeting the ODM officials who are leaning toward President William Ruto's regime.

The latest to suffer his verbal attack was Suna East MP Junet Mohamed, who is also the leader of the minority in the National Assembly.

Sifuna, while speaking at a funeral service in Murang'a, accused Junet and his ilk of bungling the 2022 presidential vote to the detriment of the late Raila Odinga.

Reacting to Sifuna's outbursts, Olekina warned him that he would not be entertained to wreck the party from within.

He counselled the Nairobi senator to leave of his own volition, or he would be forcefully ejected from the party.

"If you want to leave the ODM party, go ahead - no one is stopping you! Don’t wait to be kicked out, because that’s exactly what will happen soon! Enough with the empty threats - this noise is getting out of hand," he said.