The Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) has predicted sunny and dry conditions across the country this week.

In a weather forecast on Tuesday, January 6, the Met Department said most parts of the country will experience predominantly sunny and dry weather.

However, the weatherman said that occasional showers are expected in the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, the Coastal region, and the South-eastern lowlands.

“Mainly sunny and dry conditions are likely over several parts of the country. However, occasional rainfall is expected over a few areas, particularly the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, the Coastal region, and the South-eastern lowlands,” the forecast read in part.

The department also announced that daytime maximum temperatures above 30°C are expected in the Coast, North-eastern, and North-western Kenya, as well as parts of the South-eastern lowlands, the Rift Valley, and Western Kenya.

Photocollage of rainfall and temperature distribution across the country this week.

Meanwhile, parts of the Central Highlands, the North and Central Rift Valley, Western Kenya, and areas near Mt. Kilimanjaro will experience night-time minimum temperatures below 10°C.

Further, Kenya Met warned of strong southeasterly winds, exceeding 25 knots (12.5 m/s) in Marsabit and Turkana counties.

In the previous weather update issued on December 30, 2025, the department forecast heavy rainfall across the Highlands east and west of the Rift Valley, the Rift Valley region, the Lake Victoria Basin, and north-western parts of the country.

The North-Eastern region, the Coast, and the south-eastern lowlands were also expected to experience heavy downpours.

The department also warned that some areas may experience isolated thunderstorms accompanying the rains.

“Rains are expected to continue over a few areas at the beginning of the week, mainly in the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Rift Valley, Lake Victoria Basin, parts of the North-western and North-eastern regions, the Coastal region, and the South-eastern lowlands. Isolated thunderstorms and heavy rainfall may occur in these areas,” read the forecast in part.

According to Kenya Met, the highest 7-day rainfall with a total of 89.1 mm was recorded at Wilson Meteorological Station, Nairobi County, while the highest 24-hour rainfall of 73.3 mm was recorded at the Masii Rainfall Station in Machakos County, on December 30.