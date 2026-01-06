Editor's Review The government has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring a seamless transition for learners moving into Grade 10.

The government has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring a seamless transition for learners moving into Grade 10.

In an update on Tuesday, January 6, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said the transition aligns with the government’s 100 per cent transition policy.

He noted that multiple state actors have been mobilised to prevent any learner from being left behind as schools prepare to receive the first Grade 10 class.

"In support of the 100% Transition Policy, National Government Administrative Officers (NGAOs) are actively on the ground across the country to ensure every child, especially the pioneer Grade 10 cohort, progresses smoothly to the next level," he said.

Omollo noted that beyond placement and transition, learner safety and well-being remain important, calling on all stakeholders involved to uphold safety standards during travel and to create school environments that are inclusive.

"We remind all stakeholders to prioritise safety during travel and to maintain inclusive, fee-compliant and nurturing learning environments, so that every student can thrive academically, socially and emotionally," he added.

Meanwhile, this comes days after the Ministry of Education announced adjustments to the Grade 10 Senior School placement process, opening a new window for learners and parents seeking revisions.

In a statement on Friday, January 2, Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba Migos confirmed that the first revision of placements has already been concluded and that learners who have been placed can now access their joining instructions online.

"The first revision of placements to Grade 10 of Senior School was completed on 29th December, 2025. Joining instructions for learners already placed have been accessible on the placement portal ([www.placement.education.go.ke](http://www.placement.education.go.ke)) effective 30th December, 2025," the statement read.

Migos further announced that learners who are dissatisfied with their current placement will be given another chance to request a review within a specified period.

"As earlier indicated, interested learners will have a further opportunity to apply for review of their placement from 6th January, 2026, to 9th January, 2026," the statement added.

Migos explained that the second review phase is intended to allow families to formally justify why a learner’s placement should be reconsidered, provided the reasons given can be verified.

"The revision will provide parents, guardians and learners the opportunity to provide legitimate and verifiable grounds to justify a reconsideration of the initial or revised placement," the statement further read.

Ogamba also explained that the review mechanism has been structured to protect learners’ right to education, make effective use of available school resources, and respond to genuine placement challenges through accessible channels.

"In order to ensure unhindered access to education and enhance optimal utilization of available resources while addressing genuine outstanding placement needs, requests for further review may be initiated through the learner's Junior School or at the Senior School of interest," the statement continued.

Migos also clarified that all applications for placement review must follow established procedures and be submitted by school heads through the official system to ensure consistency and accountability.

"The requests shall be submitted by the Head of Institution through the placement portal and duly processed in accordance with the protocols that have already been issued by the Ministry," the statement concluded.