Editor's Review At least 10 students have been injured after being involved in a road accident at Kimende along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

At least 10 students have been injured after being involved in a road accident at Kimende along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

The accident occurred on Tuesday, January 6, after the driver lost control, causing the bus to overturn.

The bus, which belongs to Guardian Angel Coach Limited, was ferrying the students to school when the accident happened.

Photos from the scene showed the bus lying on its side, with the front windows shattered.

Following the accident, a group of bystanders gathered at the scene to help the students who were on the bus.

A Guardian Angel bus involved in an accident at Kimende along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

The accident came hours after 6 people were killed in a gruesome road crash near Fort Ternan along the Londian-Muhoroni road.

The crash happened on Monday morning after a Uwezo bus travelling to Busia rammed into a truck.

Photos of the accident seen by Nairobileo.co.ke showed the bus damaged in the front end after it rammed into the rear of the truck.

“Several people are feared dead and others injured after the bus they were travelling in rammed into the rear of a truck early today at Fort Tenan along Londiani - Muhoroni road,” the Long-Distance Drivers and Conductors Association (LODDCA) said in a statement.

The two vehicles were heading towards Kisumu when the grisly accident occurred.

Five passengers and the driver of the bus died on the spot, while 30 other passengers sustained serious injuries.

The injured were rushed to various hospitals in the county, including Londiani and Fort Tenan hospitals.

On Monday, the Ministry of Interior and National Administration issued an advisory urging parents and guardians to ensure that children are safe and always accounted for as schools reopen.

The ministry advised students to travel to school early and to only use recognised public transport services and registered Saccos.

“Students should travel early and avoid late-night travel whenever possible. Use only recognised public transport and registered Saccos when travelling,” read part of the advisory.

The ministry also advised students to look out for one another and travel in groups where possible.

Further, the ministry called on drivers to prioritise the safety of themselves, passengers, and other road users.

“Drivers are reminded to prioritise the safety of themselves, their passengers, and other road users,” added the ministry.