Editor's Review The Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) has flagged as fake a job advertisement announcing hundreds of job vacancies in the authority.

In a statement on Wednesday, January 7, KeRRA said the advertisement did not originate from the authority.

KeRRA warned members of the public against falling for the fake advertisement.

“The Authority would like to caution the public of a fake advert doing rounds online, announcing it's from KeRRA. Please be aware that this ad is fake,” read part of the statement.

KeRRA emphasised that all its official communications are released exclusively through its verified social media platforms.

File image of KeRRA offices.

“Official communication from KeRRA is only released through our official channels, which are through the website: http://kerra.go.ke or our social media platforms, Facebook: Kenya Rural Roads Authority and X: KeRRA_Ke, or contact us via Telephone: 0711851103 or Email: [email protected],” the authority added.

This comes weeks after Kenya Railways flagged a fake job advertisement attributed to it, which was making the rounds on social media.

The digital card bearing the emblem and identity of the corporation announced that at least 460 jobs were up for grabs.

Among the advertised posts were multiple sales and marketing managers, drivers, cleaners, data entry clerks and receptionists.

To avert fraudsters from scamming the unsuspecting public desperate for jobs, Kenya Railways quickly issued a clarification.

The corporation notified the public that no such vacancies exist.

The agency also informed the public that its postings are normally listed on its official website and that it doesn't outsource recruitment services.

"We wish to alert members of the public about a fake job advertisement doing the rounds on various social media platforms," a notice from Kenya Railways read. We strongly advise job seekers to be cautious and verify any job adverts through our website: http://krc.co.ke," the agency said.